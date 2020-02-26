Land Rover launches new Defender, the James Bond of SUVs, at 69.99 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday announced the opening of bookings for the all-new Defender which has been priced at ₹69.99 lakh (ex showroom) in India. The car was recently seen performing extreme stunts in the latest James Bond movie - No Time to Die, in a showcase of its off-road capabilities.

The Defender is being brought to India through the CBU route (Completely Built Unit) and will be offered in five different variants across both 90 (three door) and 110 (five door); Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition.

Land Rover Defender is known for being at home in the wilderness.

Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, the new Defender has a peak power of 300 Ps and peak torque rating of 400 Nm. The vehicle in India gets 360° Surround Camera, Wade Sensing, Electronic Air Suspension (Standard on 110), Smartphone Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Off-Road tyres, Centre Console with refrigerated compartment (optional), etc. Additionally, buyers can customize seating options and also choose from several accessories' packs.

The cabin of Land Rover Defender.

Speaking about the new Defender, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said that the car will appeal to adventure enthusiasts and will satiate their needs to have a power-packed vehicle outdoors. "The New Defender embraces its rich lineage in a modern, 21st century package that makes it extremely capable, on and off-road," he said. "With the entry of this icon to India, we are extremely proud to offer to our customers, the most capable and durable product in the Land Rover portfolio, while still retaining the authenticity and character of the original."

With the launch of the new Defender, Jaguar Land Rover has expanded its product portfolio which also includes Range Rover Evoque, Discovery Sport, Range Rover Velar, Discovery, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover. These are available in 24 cities across the country through 27 authorized outlets.