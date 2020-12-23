Land Rover Defender returns to Dakar Rally as support vehicle over harsh terrain

Two units of Land Rover Defender 110 will return to Dakar Rally in 2021 as support vehicles providing crucial help over some of the most-challenging conditions and terrain anywhere in the world for motorsports.

The pair of New Defender 110 4x4s will have to negotiate extreme conditions, traversing desert dunes, mud, camel grass and rocks as they carry vital supplies, crew and equipment for the team and drivers. The showroom-standard models will also provide essential support for crew members, who will camp, eat and sleep in the P400 models across 12 gruelling stages of desert driving.

Being part of the 7,646 kilometre race would serve as both a showcase of Defender's capabilities as well as help in providing support to participants. "While the Defenders won’t be competing, they will have a vital role in supporting the team as they navigate their way across thousands of miles of punishing desert terrain," explained Finbar McFall, Jaguar Land Rover Customer Experience Director. "The fact these vehicles are unmodified is testimony to the intrinsic capability and durability of our legendary 4x4, which has undergone the most demanding engineering test and development programme in our history."

The latest Defender is claimed to be the most capable, strongest and safest ever made. A solid performance in EuroNcap crash tests have further bolstered the SUV's credentials.

For Dakar Rally 2021, each of the vehicles will be loaded with equipment and supplies - Defender has a maximum payload of up to 900 kg and maximum dynamic roof load of 168 kg,,while advanced Terrain Response 2 technology, including world-first Configurable Terrain Response, will allow the drivers to fine-tune the vehicle to suit both their driving preferences and the challenging conditions.