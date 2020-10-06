Land Rover Defender has officially arrived in India ahead of its launch on October 15. The first batch of the SUVs recently arrived at Mumbai's Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and is expected to spearhead Land Rover's SUV foray in the Indian automotive market from here on.

The bookings for Land Rover Defender had been opened towards the end of September with prices of the iconic off-roading vehicle starting at ₹69.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is likely to make a solid case for itself courtesy a 2.0-litre petrol engine which helps it belt out 292 bhp of max power and have maximum torque of 400 Nm. It has been made available in two different body styles - 90 (3 door) and 110 (5 door), and has been brought in via the CBU route (Completely Built Unit).

Land Rover Defender is touted as an extremely capable vehicle with proven off-road capabilities.

The new Defender will be introduced in India for the first time since Land Rover entered the country in 2009. The new SUV is a modern 4x4 that traces its lineage of over 70 years back to the original Land Rover. "It will also be a significant milestone for the overall auto industry in India to witness the launch of a vehicle which enjoys legendary cult status across the globe," Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd, had previously said.

(Also see | More pictures of Land Rover Defender SUV)

Land Rover Defender has been features in the upcoming James Bond movie - No Time to Die.

The new Defender is offered in five variants across both 90 and 110 - Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. It also gets customisable seating options and accessory packs.