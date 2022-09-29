HT Auto
Lamborghini unveils new Urus S, its entry-level sports SUV

The new Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that can generate 666hp of power and 850 Nm of torque. It helps the SUV sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Sep 2022, 16:21 PM
Under the hood, the Lamborghini Urus S will get a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine. The SUV comes with a top speed of 305 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus family now has a third member. The Italian luxury sports carmaker has announced the arrival of the Urus S, its entry level sports SUV that will be placed under the Urus Performante. It comes with increased power with a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine at its heart, new exterior design and more luxury features on the inside.

Urus is one of the most successful models from Lamborghini, with more than 20,000 vehicles delivered till now. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, “The Urus has proven its appeal for those seeking the decisive combination of the sportiest SUV and a Lamborghini to drive every day: the Urus S sits perfectly alongside the new Urus Performante, for those choosing the purest sublimation of performance, luxury and versatility."

Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
The design of the new Urus S has clear inspirations from the Urus Peformante SUV. These include the redesigned front and rear bumpers, the quad exhaust outlets at the rear, vented bonnet with carbon-fibre treatment and carbon-fibre roof. The front skid plates are finished in matte black stainless steel while the SUV stands on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels with new designs. The size of the wheels can be upgraded to 23 inches as well.

The interior of the Urus S is also upgraded with more luxury on offer than the original Urus SUV. It gets dual-tone interior themes with different contrasting trim and stitching. It also comes with connectivity features like satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a digital car key.

Powering the Urus S is the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that generates 666 horsepower and 850 Newton-meters of torque. It is heavier than the Performante and hence a tad slower to pick up speed. While the Performante takes 3.3 seconds to sprint to 100 kmph, the Urus S needs an additional two-tenths of a second. The top speed remains unchanged at 305 kmph.

First Published Date: 29 Sep 2022, 16:21 PM IST
TAGS: Urus S Urus Lamborghini Urus Performante
