Buying Lamborghini NFT may take you on a supercar road trip through space

The first series of four Lamborghini NFTs will be released on August 8, 2022, on Lamborghini's NFT website.

Lamborghini has already announced that it would venture into the world of non-fungible tokens or NFTs. Now it has launched a programme called "The Epic Road Trip," which runs for eight months and was conceptualized in collaboration with NFT Pro and Invnt.atom. Lamborghini's new NFT programme commences a virtual journey that starts from the Moon, crosses outer space, and continues in iconic locations across the world.

Lamborghini supercars are the main subject of these road trips, represented by NFTs collected every month for eight months until March 23, 2023. The first series of four NFTs will be released on August 8, 2022, on Lamborghini's NFT website.

The Italian supercar marquee has said that it will release four NFTs for four consecutive days in each month, each available for purchase within 24 hours. The first three NFTs are regular-priced ones available at $196.30 each, while the fourth exclusive limited-edition NFT sells for $1,963. Only 63 of the latter will be minted each month. The car manufacturer further stated that at the very end of the campaign, only those who have acquired all the monthly NFTs issued – either the three regular NFTs or three regular plus the limited edition – will receive a special NFT.

Those who purchased two complete monthly collections will be rewarded with a digital artwork by Mitja Borkert, Head of Design at Lamborghini, which would be produced for "The Epic Road Trip" campaign.

Speaking about this campaign, Christian Mastro, Marketing Director of Automobili Lamborghini, said that since 1963, the year of its foundation, Automobili Lamborghini has always led from the front, demonstrating this with its super sports cars that continue to be the protagonists in dreams of children and adults all over the world. "Entering the virtual world of modern collecting with NFTs is the natural translation and evolution of that dream," he further added.

