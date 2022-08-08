HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Buying Lamborghini Nft May Take You On A Supercar Road Trip Through Space

Buying Lamborghini NFT may take you on a supercar road trip through space

The first series of four Lamborghini NFTs will be released on August 8, 2022, on Lamborghini's NFT website.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 07:17 AM
Lamborghini supercars are the main subject of these road trips.
Lamborghini supercars are the main subject of these road trips.
Lamborghini supercars are the main subject of these road trips.
Lamborghini supercars are the main subject of these road trips.

Lamborghini has already announced that it would venture into the world of non-fungible tokens or NFTs. Now it has launched a programme called "The Epic Road Trip," which runs for eight months and was conceptualized in collaboration with NFT Pro and Invnt.atom. Lamborghini's new NFT programme commences a virtual journey that starts from the Moon, crosses outer space, and continues in iconic locations across the world.

(Also Read: BMW sends off final i3 EVs with special gold paint)

Lamborghini supercars are the main subject of these road trips, represented by NFTs collected every month for eight months until March 23, 2023. The first series of four NFTs will be released on August 8, 2022, on Lamborghini's NFT website.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Italian supercar marquee has said that it will release four NFTs for four consecutive days in each month, each available for purchase within 24 hours. The first three NFTs are regular-priced ones available at $196.30 each, while the fourth exclusive limited-edition NFT sells for $1,963. Only 63 of the latter will be minted each month. The car manufacturer further stated that at the very end of the campaign, only those who have acquired all the monthly NFTs issued – either the three regular NFTs or three regular plus the limited edition – will receive a special NFT.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Those who purchased two complete monthly collections will be rewarded with a digital artwork by Mitja Borkert, Head of Design at Lamborghini, which would be produced for "The Epic Road Trip" campaign.

Speaking about this campaign, Christian Mastro, Marketing Director of Automobili Lamborghini, said that since 1963, the year of its foundation, Automobili Lamborghini has always led from the front, demonstrating this with its super sports cars that continue to be the protagonists in dreams of children and adults all over the world. "Entering the virtual world of modern collecting with NFTs is the natural translation and evolution of that dream," he further added.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 07:16 AM IST
TAGS: lamborghini supercar sportscar luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Tesla’s robotaxi will be like Uber and Airbnb combined, hints Elon Musk
Tesla’s robotaxi will be like Uber and Airbnb combined, hints Elon Musk
BMW confident about seeing success with subscriptions for heated seats
BMW confident about seeing success with subscriptions for heated seats
Buying Lamborghini NFT may take you on a supercar road trip through space
Buying Lamborghini NFT may take you on a supercar road trip through space
Tata Motors seals acquisition deal for Ford's Sanand plant, will make EVs there
Tata Motors seals acquisition deal for Ford's Sanand plant, will make EVs there
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at ₹1.50 lakh
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at 1.50 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city