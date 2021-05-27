Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2's latest version unveiled

Lamborghini's racing division Squadra Corse has unveiled the latest edition of the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 that will race in the 2022 version of the Super Trofeo international motor racing series. The company says that the new race car is most high-performance version of the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 ever made.

The race car gets radical aerodynamic refinements and a design created by Lamborghini Centro Stile that complements its racing genes. In terms of aesthetics, the front of the race car has undergone a radical change, featuring new high-intensity full LED light clusters with a hexagonal design. A pronounced "omega" lip joins the carbon-fiber fins of the vehicle, reinforcing the stylistic link with the Huracan STO. The air curtain intakes optimize airflow by keeping it adherent to the sides.

The rear of the race car features a large carbon-fiber wing inspired by minimalistic theme. The frames of the new LED light clusters pay tribute to the design of the iconic Lamborghini Countach and are supported by the arched carbon-fiber bumper. The bumper also links the aerodynamic appendages located behind the wheels to the redesigned diffuser fins. The rear fenders have been composed of a single element, which includes part of the side spoiler, for optimal surface continuity.

Rear of the Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2

The vehicle sources power from the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that delivers a maximum power output of 620 HP and is mated to a sequential six-speed X-Trac gearbox, and combined with rear-wheel drive.

The Huracan Super Trofeo was first introduced seven years ago and since then, the vehicle has been driven by 950 drivers, competing in over 310 hours at the most prestigious tracks in the world.

Based on the Lamborghini Huracan, one of the biggest best selling vehicles in the brand's history of the brand, the Super Trofeo has helped to increase its success, the company says. "In April 2021, we celebrated the milestone of the 400th Huracan racing car, and our goal with the Super Trofeo EVO2 is to reach 500 in just a few years," says Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer at Automobili Lamborghini.

The Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 will make its public debut on May 28 and is priced at €250,000, excluding taxes.