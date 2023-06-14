Renault India crosses ten lakh production milestone. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Renault India on Wednesday announced that it has achieved a production milestone of ten lakh units. The milestone model was a Kiger painted in Red that rolled out from the company's Chennai facility. The manufacturing site ahs a capacity of rolling out 480,000 units per annum, which has played a pivotal role in helping the carmaker achieve this feat.