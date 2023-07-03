HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Seltos Facelift To Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectations, Features, Engine And All You Need To Know

Kia Seltos facelift to launch tomorrow: Price expectations

Kia India is all set to drive in the new generation Seltos SUV tomorrow. The carmaker will officially launch the new Seltos, its best-selling model in India, on July 4 at an event in Delhi. The Seltos 2023 is similar to the latest generation of the SUV introduced in global markets earlier. The India-spec Seltos will come with certain changes, including new design elements, new features, new engine options as well as new technology.

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 03 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM
Kia will launch the new generation Seltos SUV in India on July 4 with new looks, new features and technology.
Kia will launch the new generation Seltos SUV in India on July 4 with new looks, new features and technology.

Kia Seltos 2023 will renew its rivalry in the compact SUV segment currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It will also take on others like Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Hector and the two upcoming models Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross SUVs.

Kia has been teasing the upcoming Seltos SUV, revealing several details about the latest iteration ahead of the launch. The latest teaser, shared over the weekend, reveals the Seltos will offer a revised front face with a tweaked design for the LED daytime running lights as well as the LED headlight unit. The radiator grille along with the bumper too have been redesigned, giving the SUV a more stylish visual appearance. Changes are also visible at the rear where the Seltos will offer revised LED taillights, an LED light bar across the width separated by the carmaker's logo at the centre of the tailgate and a chunky skid plate. The SUV will also get a panoramic sunroof and new alloy design.

Kia has also revealed details about the interior. It shows that the latest iteration of the SUV will come with a large dual screen setup, housing the infotainment system and driver display side by side. It is something one can see in new Kia models like the Carens. The steering will also come with mounted controls. Meanwhile, spy shots have revealed that the new Seltos will come with new upholstery, automatic climate control and a push start-stop button among other features.

The biggest change in the new generation Seltos will be the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) technology. ADAS features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control are expected to be among some of the safety assists to be introduced in the SUV. Seltos will become the fourth SUV in the segment with ADAS feature after MG Astor, MG Hector and Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition. Honda Elevate is among the upcoming SUVs to come with ADAS too.

Under the hood, Kia is expected to offer Seltos with three engine options. The first will be a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with manual and iMT gearbox options. It is capable of generating 113 bhp of power. Kia is also expected to include the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol that made its debut on Kia Carens. It can churn out around 158 bhp of power. The new Seltos could also be offered with a 1.5-litre turbo diesel, mated to manual and automatic transmissions, offering similar output as the naturally aspirated petrol unit.

Kia Seltos in its current generation costs between 10.89 lakh to 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the price of the new Seltos to start around 11.50 lakh and top out at around 21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-range variant with ADAS feature.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST

