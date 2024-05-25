BMW Concept Skytop showcases a gorgeous two-seater 8 Series with a Targa top

BMW has pulled the wraps off the new Concept Skytop with its public debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. The new BMW Concept Skytop is an open-top roadster that takes cues from the 8 Series, albeit in a two-seater avatar with a Targa top. The BMW Concept Skytop is inspired by the German automaker’s cars of the past including the Z8 and 503.

The BMW Concept Skytop is inspired by the German automaker’s cars of the past including the Z8 and 503, while borrowing its underpinnings and engine f

“The BMW Concept Skytop is a truly unique and exotic design, in the tradition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este," says Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design. “It offers a combination of driving dynamics and elegance at the highest level, comparable to its historic ancestors, like the BMW Z8 or BMW 503."

Also Read : BMW R20 Concept roadster unveiled, gets a 2,000 cc boxer engine

The BMW Concept Skytop gets a Targa top with a bespoke roll bar behind the seats and the retractable window

The Concept Skytop gets a sharknose front end and thin taillights, which are clearly inspired by the Z8 roadster. The sculpted bonnet design, small headlamps and the unique flat-decked rear-end are reminiscent of the 503 from the 1950s. However, what the concept majorly embodies is the 8 Series.

The stance and proportions are similar to the flagship grand tourer from the Bavarian carmaker. It also packs the same powertrain with the 4.4-litre V8 engine from the M8 Competition under that expansive bonnet belting out 617 bhp. BMW has not revealed the full specifications of the concept but we suspect it will be identical to the M8 Competition complete with the 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

The BMW Concept Skytop packs the 4.4-litre V8 engine from the M8 Competition with 617 bhp

The cabin on the BMW Concept Skytop is identical to the 8 Series as well with the dashboard being nearly a direct fit. Familiar elements include the digital instrument console, an infotainment screen, a centre stack and a gear selector. The leather upholstered seats and steering wheel look opulent. What’s different is the addition of the unique roll bar behind the seats and the retractable window. Being a Targa top, the two-piece roof can be manually removed and stowed in the boot of the car.

Sadly, the BMW Concept Skytop will remain a one-off model, at least by the current look of things. BMW already makes the 8 Series in coupe and convertible body styles, which leaves little room for a Targa top, irrespective of how cool it looks.

