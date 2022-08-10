Jeep's new windshield wiper cleans glass in a single swipe, uses less fluid

Jeep has introduced a new windshield wiper blade technology that is claimed to clean the glass in a single swipe. The new technology incorporates 12 laser-cut holes in each of the wiper blades that expel washer fluid during swiping. This leaves no dirty smear on the windshield, claims the iconic US SUV major. Made by Jeep Performance Parts, these new high-performance windshield wiper blades are meant for vehicle owners who frequently go off-roading. Currently, these wiper blades are available for the 2018 models and the new Wrangler and Gladiator for $140, claims the automaker.

(Also Read: Skoda Enyaq iV electric crossover spotted testing ahead of launch in India)

The car brand further stated that fitting these new high-performance windshield wiper blades needs disabling the washer nozzles on the Wrangler and Gladiator. Also, the automaker claims that the new wiper blades use less washer fluid compared to spraying it directly onto the window.

Speaking about the new technology, Mark Bosanac, North America senior vice president of Mopar service, parts, and customer care, said that these new innovative JPP performance wiper blades quickly restore visibility while tackling the most challenging trails by keeping the washer fluid where it belongs – on the glass.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Meanwhile, Jeep has introduced minor tweaks for the new Wrangler. There will be two new colours available. These are - Reign, a grape-like shade of purple and Earl, which is a light grey hue. Also, the new Wrangler and Gladiator come available for a limited time as the Freedom Edition. They come standard with LED headlights and fog lamps, rock rails, and a steel front bumper that can support a winch. They also come with body-colour fender flares, bits of black trim, an Oscar Mike badge, and an American flag decal. Inside the cabin, both the SUVs get leather upholstery with black stitching.

First Published Date: