Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV destroyed and left to rot on roadside: Details here

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is one of the bestselling SUVs in the world.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 May 2022, 12:59 PM
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon premium SUV shows that it has received a handful of medications. (Image: Facebook/Street FX Motorsport & Graphics)
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon premium SUV shows that it has received a handful of medications. (Image: Facebook/Street FX Motorsport & Graphics)
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon premium SUV shows that it has received a handful of medications. (Image: Facebook/Street FX Motorsport & Graphics)
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon premium SUV shows that it has received a handful of medications. (Image: Facebook/Street FX Motorsport & Graphics)

A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a destroyed front suspension and wheels has been snapped on the side of a road in New South Wales in Australia. This makes a bizarre scene as the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon appears broken with extensive damage and left to rot. A Facebook post shows multiple images of the luxury SUV, which is considered one of the best selling offroaders around the world.

(Also Read: This Jeep Wrangler rendering takes a futuristic, two-door approach)

It is not known how the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon ended up like this, but the images reveal it has suffered extensive damage. Also, it appears not to be driven again. Both the front wheels of the premium SUV are sitting out of their usual place, which is likely due to major suspension damage. The rear tyres too are flat and the entire front wheel arch is missing.

Mysteriously, the damaged Jeep Wrangler Rubicon premium SUV shows that it has received a handful of medications, which indicates that it was owned by a passionate automotive enthusiast. The modifications made to the premium SUV include LED spotlights fitted to the front, a roof rack and a large awning as well.

It looks as if the SUV has fallen from the sky and impacted hard on the ground, which resulted in a broken suspension, misaligned wheels and a missing front wheel arch. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon clearly cannot be driven in its current state. It was possibly damaged in a major accident with a huge impact and then transported on a truck before being unloaded on the road. The SUV gets a large sticker affixed to one of its rear side windows, which confirms that the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon has been reported to the local authorities but they are yet to remove it.

First Published Date: 15 May 2022, 12:59 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep Wrangler SUV luxury car Jeep SUV Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
