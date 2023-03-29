HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Jeep Recalls Almost 60k Wranglers For Potential Fuel Tank Puncture In Us

Jeep recalls almost 60K Wranglers for potential fuel tank puncture in US

Jeep has issued a voluntary recall for the Wrangler SUVs in the US market over a faulty fuel tank issue. The recall campaign affected the Jeep Wrangler SUVs manufactured between October 2019 and May 2022. The iconic SUV manufacturer claims that the unused frame stud of these Jeep Wranglers may potentially cause a fuel leak in the event of a crash, which could lead to a fire incident, endangering the lives of the occupants and others.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2023, 11:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The affected Jeep Wrangler SUVs were produced as far back as October 2019.
The affected Jeep Wrangler SUVs were produced as far back as October 2019.
The affected Jeep Wrangler SUVs were produced as far back as October 2019.
The affected Jeep Wrangler SUVs were produced as far back as October 2019.

The latest recall by the US auto manufacturer under the Stellantis group has affected a total of 57,885 units of Jeep Wrangler SUVs, claims National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The report states that the recalled vehicles were built with an unnecessary and unused frame stud. The component supplier and the vehicle production records have been used to determine the period when frames with the frame stud were introduced into production. The report further claims that the vehicles built before or after the suspect period are not included in this recall.

Also Read : Honda recalls over 330k cars over faulty side mirror glass. Details here

According to the NHTSA document, the manufacturing defect affects approximately 58 per cent of the potentially involved vehicles. The auto company has reportedly identified the problem with the help of suppliers and vehicle production records. However, it has been confirmed that no accidents, injuries, warranty claims, or field reports have been linked to this issue.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Jeep Wrangler (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Wrangler
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹53.9 - 59.15 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14 kmpl
₹54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Byd Seal
| Electric | Automatic
₹55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jeep Grand Cherokee (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
1995 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹77.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The automaker has reportedly taken timely action by investigating the issue, reviewing supplier and vehicle measurement data, and meeting with engineering teams to understand the frame design and change history. Based on the findings, the company has initiated a voluntary safety recall to rectify the issue. Jeep will inspect all affected SUVs and, if necessary, remove the frame stud and apply paint.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2023, 11:25 AM IST
TAGS: Jeep Wrangler Jeep Jeep Wrangler
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city