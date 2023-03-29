Jeep recalls almost 60K Wranglers for potential fuel tank puncture in US

Jeep has issued a voluntary recall for the Wrangler SUVs in the US market over a faulty fuel tank issue. The recall campaign affected the Jeep Wrangler SUVs manufactured between October 2019 and May 2022. The iconic SUV manufacturer claims that the unused frame stud of these Jeep Wranglers may potentially cause a fuel leak in the event of a crash, which could lead to a fire incident, endangering the lives of the occupants and others.

The latest recall by the US auto manufacturer under the Stellantis group has affected a total of 57,885 units of Jeep Wrangler SUVs, claims National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The report states that the recalled vehicles were built with an unnecessary and unused frame stud. The component supplier and the vehicle production records have been used to determine the period when frames with the frame stud were introduced into production. The report further claims that the vehicles built before or after the suspect period are not included in this recall.

According to the NHTSA document, the manufacturing defect affects approximately 58 per cent of the potentially involved vehicles. The auto company has reportedly identified the problem with the help of suppliers and vehicle production records. However, it has been confirmed that no accidents, injuries, warranty claims, or field reports have been linked to this issue.

The automaker has reportedly taken timely action by investigating the issue, reviewing supplier and vehicle measurement data, and meeting with engineering teams to understand the frame design and change history. Based on the findings, the company has initiated a voluntary safety recall to rectify the issue. Jeep will inspect all affected SUVs and, if necessary, remove the frame stud and apply paint.

