Honda Recalls Over 330k Cars Over Faulty Side Mirror Glass. Details Here

Honda recalls over 330k cars over faulty side mirror glass. Details here

Honda has issued a recall affecting 330,318 cars that come with faulty side mirrors that could fall off. The Japanese car manufacturer claims that the heating mechanisms in these affected vehicles' side mirrors are proving too much for the adhesive that connects the mirror glass and heating pad to the vehicle. This problem is potentially resulting in the detachment of the mirror and the heating pad from the vehicles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Mar 2023, 09:36 AM
Honda Passport, Odyssey, Pilot and Ridgeline models have been impacted by the latest recall. (via REUTERS)
Honda Passport, Odyssey, Pilot and Ridgeline models have been impacted by the latest recall.

The latest recall from Honda claims o affect the 2020-2021 Honda Pilot and Ridgeline models and the 2020-2022 Honda Passport and Odyssey models. The car manufacturer also stated that all the affected 330,318 cars were built between 3rd January 2020 and 23rd July 2021.

Honda said in an official statement that the issue involves the side mirror’s heating pad, which can apparently loosen the adhesive and detach itself from the mirror backing plate. In such a case, the mirror glass can also detach from the mirror casing and fall with it. This would impair the rearward visibility on both sides of the vehicle and increase the risk of a crash, which could be fatal on a busy highway.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Honda has issued a recall for the same problem. Previously, Honda issued a recall for select models and changed the heater pad and adhesive tape in those cars in July 2021. The automobile company claims to have made this change to address the issue of mirror vibrations. The OEM believes that fixed any issues related to the mirror detaching from the vehicle due to loosened adhesive. However, some of the previously recalled and fixed cars too, have been impacted by the latest recall.

The car brand will notify the affected owners by mail over the coming weeks, asking them to bring their vehicles to an authorized dealership for inspection, where service technicians will replace both the left and ridge mirror holder assemblies with an improved part. The whole inspection and fixing part will be done without any cost to the customers.

This comes as Honda’s second recall in a month. A few weeks ago, the auto company recalled nearly 450,000 cars for potentially faulty seatbelts, affecting models like Honda CR-V, Honda Accord, Honda Odyssey, and Acura RDX.

First Published Date: 29 Mar 2023, 09:36 AM IST
TAGS: Honda CR-V Honda Hona recall car recall vehicle recall
