Jeep Meridian SUV to launch in India tomorrow: All you need to know

Jeep Meridian gets power from FCA's 2.0-litre diesel engine.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2022, 12:38 PM
Jeep India is all set to launch its much-awaited premium SUV Jeep Meridian on 19th May 2022. The Jeep Meridian SUV comes with a visual appearance that makes it look like a bigger version of the Jeep Compass, which is the most successful SUV from the iconic brand in India. Upon launch, the Jeep Meridian SUV will compete with the rivals such as Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner.

(Also read: 2022 Jeep Meridian SUV production begins, bookings open at 50,000)

Before the SUV hits the Indian market, here are all the details about the Jeep Meridian.

Jeep Meridian colours

The Jeep Meridian SUV will be available in five different colour options - Pearl White, Velvet Red, Techno Green, Grigio Magnesio, and Brilliant Black. The car will be available in dual-tone finishes as well.

Jeep Meridian design

The premium SUV comes with the signature Jeep vertical slats integrated front grille, which is flanked by LED projector headlamps that come with integrated LED daytime running lights. The LED DRLs come doubling up as turn indicators. The SUV also sports LED fog lamps with cornering functions located at the front bumper. It runs on 18-inch dual-tone Y-spoke alloy wheels. The rear profile of the SUV gets a thick chrome strip running the width of the car. It is flanked by sleek LED taillights. Jeep has used plenty of chrome trims across the exterior of the SUV.

Jeep Meridian cabin

The cabin of Jeep Meridian comes delivering a premium vibe through its overall appearance. It gets a host of features, three-row seating arrangements and technologies. The Jeep Meridian sports a large 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, complemented by a 10-inch tab-like free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, which is the centre of attention inside the cabin.

The touchscreen infotainment system gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and multi-zone automatic climate control. Apart from that, the cabin also comes with a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera and six airbags.

Jeep Meridian engine

Jeep Meridian gets power from FCA's 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 170 bhp and 350 Nm. The engine is paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed automatic transmission unit. The SUV will also come with an all-wheel-drive option.

First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 12:38 PM IST
