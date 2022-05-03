HT Auto
2022 Jeep Meridian SUV production begins, bookings open at 50,000

Displays and test drive for 2022 Jeep Meridian SUV will commence from mid of May. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2022, 12:40 PM
Jeep India has begun the production of the upcoming 2022 Meridian three-row, seven-seater SUV at its facility in Ranjangaon, Pune. Bookings for the SUV have also been opened across Jeep dealerships and on the company's website at a token amount of 50,000. Deliveries are expected to commence in June along with price revelation. The company has informed that the displays and test drive for the all-new Jeep Meridian SUV will commence from mid of May.

The second major launch from the US-based carmaker after Compass Trailhawk, when launched, the 2022 Meridian SUV will take on rivals like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. It will be made available in two trims with top-of-the-line features.

Jeep Meridian will source power from a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine mated to either a nine-speed automatic transmission or six-speed manual gearbox. It will be equipped with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive systems, and offer three drive modes including Snow, Sand/Mud and Auto. The SUV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 10.8 seconds and attain a top speed of 198 kmph.

In terms of looks, the SUV carries forward the carmaker's signature design language and has several influences from Jeep Compass and Grand Cherokee. At the front, it gets the iconic seven-slat grille flanked by Bi-function LED headlamps, a chunky bumper with integrated LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps. At the rear, the SUV gets horizontally positioned LED taillights, rear wiper and washer and integrated rear spoiler.

On the inside, the Meridian SUV can seat up to seven occupants in its theatre-style ‘stadium’ seating with a panoramic sunroof. The seats can be folded in eight different ways, allowing the Meridian to offer one of the largest carriages in the segment. The vehicle boasts of 15+ segment-best features and 60+ active and passive safety systems.

Another key provision in the vehicle is the entirely independent front and rear suspension setup which is fortified with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology.

First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 12:19 PM IST
