Jeep Compass BS 6 has been launched in India at a price tag starting at ₹16.49 lakh and extending up to ₹24.99 lakh. In comparison to the previous BS 4 spec model, price increment ranges from ₹89,000 to ₹1.38 lakh.

Along with the move of stricter BS 6 compliant engine, Jeep has now also discontinued the entry-level Sport variant from Compass SUV. Thus, now the Sport Plus variant has become the base variant which ranges in the bracket of ₹16.49 lakh to ₹17.49 lakh.

It’s offered with features such as power adjustable wing mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, as well as a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment which is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Its safety kit comes with features such as rear disc brakes, electronic stability control, an electronic parking brake, two airbags, and traction control.

Moreover, the company has also taken down the Longitude (O) and Limited variants, hence, only the Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus and Limited Plus variants are left now.

The second in the list, Compass Longitude has been given a price tag ranging from ₹19.40 lakh to ₹21.96 lakh. It comes with additional features such as 17-inch alloys, a parking camera, power-folding wing mirrors, keyless entry and go, as well as front and rear fog lamps.

The Compass Longitude Plus has been priced in the range of ₹19.69 lakh to ₹22.86 lakh and comes with additional features such as rails, Bi-xenon HID headlights, LED DRLs and leather seats.

The top-of-the-line Limited Plus has been priced in the range of ₹21.92 lakh to ₹24.99 lakh, and comes with some high-end features such as panoramic sunroof, dual-tone colours, LED tail-lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, automatic headlights and wipers, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat.

In terms of mehcanicals, the Jeep Compass BS 6 comes with a 163 PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 173 PS, 2.0-litre diesel engine. The gearbox options include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

It rivals the likes of the Volkswagen T-Roc and the Skoda Karoq.

All prices ex-showroom, Delhi