Jaguar Land Rover India launched the much-awaited Jaguar I-Pace in India on Tuesday at ₹1.06 crore, going up to ₹1.12 crore (ex showroom). The Jaguar I-Pace becomes the second luxury electric SUV in the country after the Mercedes-Benz EQC. JLR India had already started receiving bookings for the e-SUV from November 2020.

(Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launch today: Five things you need to know)

The Jaguar I-Pace has been one of the flagship products from the British luxury carmaker. The SUV has won several awards, including the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car. Also, the Jaguar I-Pace was the first car ever to win all three World Car titles simultaneously.

(Also read: Mercedes EQC vs Jaguar I-Pace - Price and specs compared)

In terms of design, the Jaguar I-Pace bears a smooth flowing design right from head to tail. The typical Jaguar design characteristics are visible there. It gets a signature Jaguar grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps and aggressive-looking air intakes. The headlamps get Matrix technology as the driver doesn’t have to be worried about blinding oncoming traffic. At the rear, it gets a fairly aggressive look with the LED tail lamps and a coupe-esque roofline.

The cabin of the jaguar I-Pace looks futuristic with the carmaker's latest Pivi Pro infotainment system. The 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A 16-speaker 380 watt Meridian 3D surround audio system, wireless charging, a PM 2.5 air filter, panoramic sunroof, 8-way adjustable semi-powered Luxtech Sport Seat, interactive driver display, 3D solar camera, driver condition monitor, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control are among the luxurious features available inside the cabin of the Jaguar I-Pace.

For safety features too, the I-Pace comes fully loaded with six airbags, ABS, ESC, emergency brake assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Talking about the powertrain, Jaguar i-Pace SUV has a 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack onboard that takes 45 minutes to recharge up to 80% through a 100kW fast charging unit. A smaller 7kWh AC wall box charger may take up to 10 hours to charge the battery fully.

ASs Jaguar claims, the I-Pace will be able to cover nearly 480 kms on a single charge. It gets two electric motors, churning out 395 bhp of power and 696 Nm of peak torque. the EV also gets an AWD (all-wheel drive) system. The electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds.

The battery comes with 8 years or 1,60,000 km warranty. The I-Pace owners get complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance as well. The I-Pace will compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the upcoming Audi e-Tron.