Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV launch tomorrow: Five things you need to know
- Jaguar Land Rover is all set to drive in its first all-electric SUV I-Pace in India on Tuesday, March 23.
After a long wait, Jaguar Land Rover India is all set to launch the I-Pace electric SUV in India on Tuesday. It is going to be the second luxury electric SUV on offer in the country after the Mercedes-Benz EQC. Jaguar Land Rover India has already opened bookings of the I-Pace from November last year.
Here are five things that you need to know before the official launch of the electric SUV tomorrow.
The Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV has a length of 4,682 mm, a width of 2,011 mm and a height of 1,566 mm. Wheelbase and ground clearance is 2,990 mm and 174 mm. It has coupe-like profile with a sliding bonnet, LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a massive panoramic sunroof. The interior is also spacious enough for five people. The main highlight of the cabin is the futuristic dashboard with digital display units. It also gets 8-way adjustable semi-powered Luxtech Sport Seat, 380 W Meridian Sound System, Interactive Driver Display, 3D Solar Camera, Driver Condition Monitor, head-up display, adaptive cruise control among other features. The I-Pace will also have cabin air ionisation that features PM2.5 filtration to capture ultrafine airborne particles and allergens.
The electric Jaguar i-Pace SUV has a 90kWh lithium-iron battery pack, which takes just 45 minutes to refill up to 80 per cent of charging through a 100kW fast charging unit. However, the smaller 7kWh AC wall box charger may take upto 10 hours to charge the SUV fully. The battery comes with an 8 years or 1,60,000 km warranty. The I-PACE owners will get complimentary 5 years service package, 5 years Jaguar Roadside Assistance.
The Jaguar I-Pace will be able to cover nearly 480 kms on single charge. Jaguar's i-Pace has two electric motors, which will give the car a power of 395 bhp with 696 Nm of peak torque. It also has an AWD (all-wheel drive) system. The electric SUV will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds.
Since its debut, the Jaguar I-Pace has been one of the flagship products from the British luxury carmaker. It has won several awards, including the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, and World Green Car. The Jaguar I-Pace SUV was also the first car ever to win all three World Car titles simultaneously. Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “We are extremely thrilled to commence our electric journey in the Indian market with the introduction of the Jaguar I-PACE. While focusing on the company’s vision of creating a sustainable future, we are committed to the introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar and Land Rover portfolio.”
The Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV is likely to be priced around ₹1 crore. The price range is in the league of its rival, the Mercedes EQC, which was launched in India last year.
