Jaguar I-Pace vs Mercedes EQC: Price and specs compared1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2021, 12:33 PM IST
- Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes EQC lock horns in the tiny but significant luxury EV segment in India.
Jaguar I-Pace on Tuesday became only the second fully battery-powered vehicle in the luxury segment to be launched in India. The starting price tag of ₹1.06 crore may mean that it is meant for a wealthy class of buyers but the fact that there is a clear movement in the EV segment from top down augers well for the Indian automobile sector at large.
The I-Pace will compete against Mercedes EQC in the Indian car market. Mercedes had driven in the EQC late last year and has managed to find success with the electric car. But will the launch of the I-Pace as a direct rival subdue some of the enthusiasm?
Price:
The Jaguar I-Pace starts at ₹1.06 crore and goes up to ₹1.12 crore (ex showroom). It is only marginally more expensive than the EQC which had been launched at an introductory price of just under ₹1 crore (ex showroom) but now has a sticker of ₹1.04 crore (ex showroom).
Battery:
Powering the I-Pace is a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers two electric motors, one on each axle. There is 395 bhp of max power max and 696 Nm torque. The EQC, on the other hand, has a 80 kWh battery pack and has 402 bhp of power and 760 Nm of torque.
Sprint:
The Jaguar I-Pace claims to hit 100 kmph from standstill in 4.8 seconds. The EQC is only marginally slower at 5.1 seconds to hit same speeds from zero.
Warranty:
Jaguar is offering five years service package, five years road-side assistance package, 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger and eight years or 160 000 km battery warranty. This is included in the price of the I-Pace mentioned.
At launch of EQC, Mercedes had rolled out five years' unlimited kilometres comprehensive service package, five years/unlimited kilometre warranty and five years of Mobilo service which provides a variety of services - from towing to hotel accommodation - in case of a breakdown. There is also an eight years' cover on the 80 KwH battery and a wall box charging unit.
1 min read . 11:26 AM IST