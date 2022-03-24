In pics: Maserati Grecale Mission from Mars depicts Martian influence
Maserati Grecale Mission from Mars comes as a one-off model based on the newly introduced compact luxury SUV.
Maserati Grecale Mission from Mars wears a unique Galactic Orange paint, a special textured metallic paint inspired by mineral dust and metal erosion of Mars, exuding a molten metal effect.
The unique body decal enhances the SUV's visual appeal further.
The massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre of the dashboard is the highlight of the Maserati Grecale Mission from Mars.
Maserati Grecale comes as the second SUV from the brand after Levante and it is the first model of the carmaker to get an all-electric variant.
Maserati Grecale Mission from Mars gets a star chart on the panoramic sunroof
The SUV appears visually identical to the standard Grecale, but the colour theme sets it apart.
Maserati Grecale Mission from Mars gets a special set of Vortex Wheels.
The Maserati Grecale Mission from Mars would be priced higher than the standard model.
The trident emblem on the C-pillar that gets a glitching effect.
