Hyundai Motor has announced the start of production of the new 2020 Hyundai i30 at its European manufacturing plant, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (HMMC) starting on May 25.

The new i30 is the latest hatchback from Hyundai to be sold in European market. Since its launch in 2007, Hyundai has sold more than one million units of the i30 in Europe. The i30 was the first Hyundai car to carry the 'i' prefix, and it was Hyundai´s first model to be produced when the factory ramped up to mass production in November 2008.

“The i30 has consistently been one of our most popular cars in Europe. It is truly made for Europe in Europe, starting from the design and development to the final assembly. The latest model adopts a range of enhancements to make it even more attractive to our customers who are looking for a stylish, safe, reliable car in the C-segment," said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.

The new i30 features an updated design, new connectivity features and, for the first time, a 48-volt mild hybrid option. In addition, the sporty-looking N Line trim will be available for the first time on the new i30 Wagon.

The new i30 comes with an enhanced powertrain line-up. Hyundai has introduced a newly-developed 1.5-litre engine with Dual Port Injection and 110 PS, which comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine with 120 PS will be available with a new 7-speed dual clutch transmission, in addition the previously-available 6-speed manual transmission.

The front of the new i30 is characterised by a wider-looking, more modern stance. The wider grille features an accentuated 3D pattern that emphasises the agile look of the car. It also gets new slimmer headlamps with optional multifaceted reflector (MFR) LED technology and new V-shaped signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs).

At the rear, the new i30 5-door is enhanced with a new bumper design, which was developed to improve aerodynamic performance. The LED rear combination lamps create a V-shape for a symmetrical effect between the front and the back.

The new i30 is now available with new, redesigned diamond-cut 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels that round off the side view of the new i30.