Hyundai Motor India on Saturday announced that its plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai had rolled out 200 cars on Friday, the first day of work resuming after production was suspended due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 disease.

While production had ceased for Hyundai and all other car makers, the Korean company resumed work on Friday after relaxation in the guidelines and stated that a number of guidelines were adhered to as part of the standard operating procedure. This also included strict compliance with social distancing norms.

Hyundai has informed that it is following every precaution and guideline brought out by the central government and the state government of Tamil Nadu at its manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur to ensure that the health and safety of employees are kept as priority. "The commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and striving to bring back normalcy," a press statement from the company informed.

Automakers are gradually resuming production or are planning towards reopening facilities keeping in mind adherence to directives from the central government, state governments and local authorities. After what was an unprecedented month with production and demand hitting rock bottom, the companies are gearing up for the road ahead. Speaking to HT Auto on Friday, Puneet Anand, Global Head, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai, had said that technological innovations would determine the course of action to a large extent from hereon. He had also underlined how safety and health of employees and of people at large would always take precedence over all else. (Full report here)