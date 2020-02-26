Hyundai Motor has released new details of the updated i30 before its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The new i30 will feature a new design, advanced connectivity features and offer an electrified 48-volt mild hybrid option for increased fuel efficiency.

Hyundai is also updating its i30 N Line range. For the first time, the company’s sporty-looking trim level will be available on the new i30 Wagon, starting in summer 2020. The i30 N-inspired design features will continue to be available on the i30 hatchback and fastback models.

“By listening to our customers, we’ve determined there is a need for a safe, reliable car in the C-segment that also offers modern features such as state-of-the-art connectivity and efficient powertrains - and that looks good," says Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing and Product at Hyundai Motor Europe. “The new i30 covers our customers’ needs while still being available at an attractive price point. It really has a universal appeal."

EXTERIOR

The all-new Hyundai i30





The front of the new i30 is characterised by a wider-looking, more modern stance. The wider grille features an accentuated 3D pattern that emphasises the agile look of the car. It also gets new slimmer headlamps with optional multifaceted reflector (MFR) LED technology and new V-shaped signature LED daytime running lights (DRLs).

At the rear, the new i30 5-door is enhanced with a new bumper design, which was developed to improve aerodynamic performance. The LED rear combination lamps create a V-shape for a symmetrical effect between the front and the back.

The new i30 is now available with new, redesigned diamond-cut 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels that round off the side view of the new i30.

The all-new Hyundai i30





The dynamic, motorsport-inspired N Line trim has undergone a comprehensive design update for i30 Hatchback and Fastback. The new i30 N Line features bold new design with an even sportier look. At the front, the new i30 N Line has a wider central grille and new headlamps. Taking inspiration from the design of aeronautic jets, the lower central grille has increased in size and dominates the bumper area, expressing its strong stance and performance. The side openings feature floating wings which improve aerodynamic performance.

The completely new design of the rear bumper underlines the dynamic N Line character. The wide diffuser makes a sporty statement and a gives the rear an impressive stance, while the repositioned fog lights focus the visual centre of gravity closer to the ground.

The new i30 N Line comes with a new, 17-inch or 18-inch wheel design that adds to the excitement, expressing speed even when standing still. This contributes to a modern profile, which is full of motion.

In addition, the new i30 N Line Hatchback and Fastback features tuning updates for suspension and steering in combination with the 1.5 T-GDi 160 PS and 1.6 Diesel 136 PS engines for a more dynamic ride.

The new i30 comes in three new exterior colours: Dark Night, Silky Bronze and Sunset Red. In addition, six existing colours will continue to be available: Polar White, Phantom Black, Engine Red, Stellar Blue, Platinum Silver, and Olivine Grey.

INTERIOR

﻿

The interior design ofthe all-new Hyundai i30





The interior design of the new i30 features updates such as more refined and modern air vents. Three new interior garnish colours have been added: Pewter Gray, Ebony Brown and Charcoal Gray. This is in addition to the existing Black colour. The seats can be covered in cloth, leather or a combination of both for a total of eight possible options.

The new i30 features state-of-the-art connectivity. It gets a new 7-inch digital cluster and a new 10.25-inch navigation touchscreen. It also offers full compatibility with Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Starting in summer 2020, wireless phone mirroring will be introduced, meaning customers do not require a cable to connect their phone. Similarly, the new i30 offers wireless phone charging. For the first time, the new i30 arrives with Hyundai’s full-featured Bluelink technology.

As far as safety features are concerned, the new i30 will come with an improved Hyundai SmartSense advanced safety package. Lane Following Assist (LFA) automatically adjusts steering to help keep the vehicle centred in its lane. The Rear Collision-avoidance Assist (RCA) system can activate the brakes to avoid a collision when the car is in reverse. And also new to the i30 is LVDA (Leading Vehicle Departure Alert), a system which warns the driver when the vehicle ahead of them starts moving forward and they don’t react quickly enough - for example, at a traffic light.

The cockpit design of the new Hyundai i30





The rear Blind Spot Detection (BSD) system has received an upgrade. BSD warns the driver if there’s another vehicle in their blind spot - and now, with Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), it can activate the engine brake in order to avoid a collision. Front Collision-Avoidance Assistance (FCA) has been improved to recognise bicycles on the road.

As with previous versions of the i30, the new i30 also comes with FCA with pedestrian detection, Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW), and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA).

Also new to the i30, the eCall feature automatically contacts emergency services in the event that the airbag sensors are triggered.

POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE

The new i30 comes with an enhanced powertrain line-up. Hyundai has introduced a newly-developed 1.5-litre engine with Dual Port Injection and 110 PS, which comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol engine with 120 PS will be available with a new 7-speed dual clutch transmission, in addition the previously-available 6-speed manual transmission.

Also new is the 1.0-litre T-GDI engine with 120 PS, which is now available with optional 48-volt Mild Hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency. It will be available with a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) for the first time.

For those who prefer to drive automatic, the 48-volt Mild Hybrid option is also available with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

The 1.6-litre Diesel engine with 115 PS with a choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or 7-speed dual clutch transmission will still be available.

The 1.6-litre Diesel engine with136 PS now comes standard with a 48V mild hybrid system. It is available with either a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.

And at the top of the range is the new 1.5-litre T-GDI engine with 160 PS, which comes standard with 48-volt Mild Hybrid technology. It is also available as a 6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission.