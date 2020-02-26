Ahead of its global unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show which begins from March 5, Hyundai Motor has revealed more details about the India-bound i20 premium hatchback. A new photo reveals two large digital screens, new colour scheme, ambient lighting technology and striking horizontal blades stretching across the whole front interior.

The cockpit of the all-new i20 feels wide and airy. One of the most prominent design features are the horizontal blades stretching left-to-right across a high, prominent dashboard, which contain the air vents. The elegantly-sculpted doors, inspired by shapes found in nature, give it a sensuous feel. Integrated ambient lighting technology allows for a pleasant light at night, and the colour accents match throughout the interior.

(Also Read: Hyundai shares details of the all-new i20 to be unveiled at Geneva Motor Show)

The all-new i20 is available with three different interior trims: Black Mono, Black & Gray, and Black Mono & Yellow Green.

The all-new Hyundai i20





The all-new i20 features two digital screens to accommodate its upgraded connectivity features. Behind the steering wheel is a 10.25-inch digital cluster with a key colour that changes based on the selected drive mode - blue for Normal, green for Eco, and orange for Sport. To the right of the steering wheel, mounted high in the visual centre is a 10.25-inch centre AVN (audio/video/navigation) touchscreen.

(Also read: Hyundai to pass BS 6 upgrading cost to consumers in phases)

Integrated into the AVN touchscreen are a range of new connectivity features never before seen in the i20, including Hyundai Bluelink Telematics. Among these are Hyundai LIVE services, which include real-time traffic and weather data, information about nearby fuel stations including fuel prices and parking spaces, and online voice recognition. Further Bluelink services include Find My Car, remote lock services, navigation to local points of interest, vehicle alarm information, and maintenance reports.

(Also read: Five reasons to buy 2020 Hyundai Creta. Five more to wait)

In addition, the all-new i20 is fully compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, wireless in combination with the 8" Display Audio. A wireless charging pad is available as well.

A new Bose audio system consisting of eight strategically-placed speakers, including a subwoofer, delivers a premium-quality sound.