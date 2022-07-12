HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Offers Discounts Of Up To 50,000 On Select Models. Check Full List

Hyundai offers discounts of up to 50,000 on select models. Check full list

Hyundai Motor is offering discounts on its cars, based on models and variants, for the month of July. The scheme will be applicable till the end of the month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2022, 01:13 PM
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios are some of the few cars offered on discounts in July.
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios are some of the few cars offered on discounts in July.
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios are some of the few cars offered on discounts in July.
Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 Nios are some of the few cars offered on discounts in July.

Hyundai Motor is offering discounts of up to 50,000 on its cars in July. The offer, which is valid between July 1 and July 31, includes cars like Santro, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Xcent and Kona electric SUV. Hyundai has also included some of the models with CNG kit as part of the discount scheme this month. However, the flagship models from the Korean carmaker, like the Venue, Creta or Alcazar, have not been included in the discount offer in July.

According to the discount scheme announced by Hyundai, the biggest beneficiary will be the Kona electric SUV and Xcent Prime models with discounts of up to 50,000. Hyundai Santro gets discounts of up to 28,000 while the Grand i10 Nios models get offers of up to 48,000. Among the CNG models offered on discount, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets the maximum benefit of up to 23,000.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹5.58 - 9.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Redi-go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Datsun Go (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Hyundai is offering discount of up to 23,000 on the Santro Era variants. This includes benefits like cash discount and exchange bonus worth 10,000 each as well as corporate discount of up to 3,000. The CNG variant gets benefit of 13,000 which does not have cash discount like the Era variant. All other variants of Santro get discount of up to 28,000 with cash discounts of 15,000.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo variants have been offered with benefits of 48,000. These include cash discount worth 35,000, exchange bonus of 10,000 and corporate discount of 3,000. The discount amount is much less on the other variants, including CNG. The CNG variants of Grand i10 Nios gets 10,000 cash discount.

Hyundai Aura also gets discounts of up to 23,000. However, the CNG variants of Aura do not get any cash discount. The Hy

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2022, 01:13 PM IST
TAGS: Santro Grand i10 Nios Aura i20 Xcent Kona Hyundai Santro Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hyundai Aura Hyundai i20 Hyundai Xcent Hyundai Kona Hyundai Motor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why
File photo: A member of the media films ROBO-01, a concept car by Baidu electric vehicle (EV) arm Jidu Auto, which is displayed during a media preview before its debut, in Beijing.
China may extend tax exemptions on EVs, boost pre-owned car mkt. Here's the plan
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra is offering discounts of up to ₹61,500 on select models for July.
Scorpio to XUV300: Mahindra offers discount of up to 61,500 on these cars
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹74,000 depending on models and variants for its cars under the Arena branding.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discount on WagonR, Celerio and other Arena models
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
TVS Ronin is an all-new product from the Hosur-based automaker. 
TVS Ronin first ride review: Samurai with no master

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hyundai offers discounts of up to ₹50,000 on select models. Check full list
Hyundai offers discounts of up to 50,000 on select models. Check full list
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Bajaj Auto announces price hike on Dominar 400, 250 bikes. Check new prices here
Bajaj Auto announces price hike on Dominar 400, 250 bikes. Check new prices here
BMW offers heated seat subscription in this country, costs $18 per month
BMW offers heated seat subscription in this country, costs $18 per month
Audi A8 L to launch in India today. Check expected price and features
Audi A8 L to launch in India today. Check expected price and features

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city