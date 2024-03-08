Hyundai offers discounts of up to 43,000 on these cars in March

Hyundai Motor is offering big discounts on its cars till the end of March. The Korean carmaker has revealed benefits of up to ₹43,000 on buying one of its models this month. The list of cars included in the benefit scheme are the two hatchbacks i20 and Grand i10 Nios besides the Aura sub-compact sedan and Venue sub-compact SUV. The carmaker has kept flagship models like the Creta facelift, Exter, Tucson and Alcazar SUVs, Verna sedan and Ioniq 5 electric car out of the list. Here is a look at how much you can save on buying a new Hyundai car in March.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai's smallest hatchback gets the biggest discount among all in March. One can save up to ₹43,000 on a new Grand i10 Nios till the end of this month. The benefits include cash discount worth ₹30,000, ₹10,000 as exchange discount and another ₹3,000 as corporate discount. The Grand i10 Nios, rival to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift, comes at a starting price of ₹5.92 lakh and goes up to ₹8.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Venue 1493 cc Multiple Both ₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue N Line 998.0 Petrol Automatic ₹ 12.16 - 13.30 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV300 2024 1197 cc Petrol Manual ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs View Details Mahindra XUV300 1497.0 cc Multiple Both ₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Hyundai Aura

In terms of benefits, Hyundai's sub-compact sedan is the second biggest gainer this month. Hyundai is offering Aura with benefits of up to ₹33,000 in March. The benefits include cash discount of ₹20,000, exchange discount worth ₹10,000 and corporate discount of ₹3,000. The rival to Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze comes at a starting price of ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also one of the models in its segment to offer CNG version as well.

Hyundai Venue

Venue sub-compact SUV is third in terms of amount of benefits Hyundai is offering on its cars in March. The Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza rival gets benefits worth up to ₹30,000 this month. While it does not get any corporate discount, the Venue gets benefits like cash discount worth ₹20,000 and exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000. Hyundai Venue SUV comes at a starting price of ₹7.94 lakh and goes up to 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai also offers N Line version of the Venue SUV, which did not get any benefits this month.

Hyundai i20

i20 hatchback, which rivals the likes of Maruti Baleno, gets the least amountof benefits offered with Hyundai cars this month. The i20 gets overall benefit worth up to ₹25,000. This include cash discount of ₹15,000 and exchange benefit worth ₹10,000. Like Venue, the i20 also does not get any corporate discount in March. Hyundai i20 comes at a starting price of ₹7.04 lakh and goes up to ₹11.21 lakh (ex-showroom). It also offers a N Line variant which did not get any benefit this month.

First Published Date: