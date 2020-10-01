2021 Hyundai i20 N Line breaks cover with striking visual, performance upgrades

Hyundai has revealed the all-new i20 N Line packing significant performance as well as cosmetic upgrades over the regular third-gen car. For the record, this is for the very first time the i20 has received the 'N Line' treatment and the car is expected to go on sale in the international market by first half of 2021.

As seen with the new i30 N, the sportier i20 has received a slew of new styling elements sourced from the Hyundai’s 'N performance' arm. The front fascia hosts a completely new bumper sporting a grey contrasting stripe, a fully blackout front main grille with a “chequered flag" style pattern as well as a prominent N Line badge delineating its sportier DNA.

(Also Read: Hyundai sells over 50,000 units, registers 23.6% year-on-year growth in Sept)

The 'N Line' theme continues to the rear where it has been added with a diffuser-style bumper, a triangular fog-light as seen on the i30 N, and there is also a race styled twin-exit exhaust which comes dipped in chrome. The new i20 N Line will be made available in four colour options including the Phantom Black, Aurora Grey, Brass and Polar White. There will also be a personalised black roof option with the 'Polar White' paint scheme. The car also gets a set of bespoke, two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels.

The sportier theme continues inside where the i20 N Line gains N badging and red stitching.

The sportier theme continues inside where the car gains N badging and red stitching. It also features sport seats at the front row, a bespoke steering wheel, metal pedals and an N-branded leather gear knob. Moreover there's also the Hyundai’s Bluelink connectivity software along with advanced driver assistance systems which is part of the standard kit.

(Also Read: Hyundai Motor Group announces studio for Ultimate Mobility Vehicles)

For the European market, the car will be made available with a choice of two powertrain options - a (84hp) 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol, and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit which can be had in either 100hp or 120hp avatar.

Since the car comes out of the company's performance 'N-Line' garage, the suspension setup has been tweaked to complement its sportier dynamics. The company also says that the overall accelerator response has been made crisper and exhaust sound is modified to enhance the overall driving experience.

The Hyundai i20 N Line features a race tuned suspension setup.

As far as its India launch goes, nothing has been confirmed yet, but Hyundai is gearing up for the new-gen i20 which replaces the current model. The all-new i20 is expected to go on sale in the country by end-2020.