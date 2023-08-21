Hyundai unveils country's biggest outdoor LEGO bricks installation for Exter SUV

Hyundai Motor India has installed the country's largest outdoor installation for Exter made of LEGO bricks. This first-of-its-kind outdoor installation has been placed at Cyberhub, Gurugram. The display will be kept here for a month - from August 19 to September 17 to engage audiences and showcase the SUV's distinctive brand positioning. The billboard for Exter has been completed within four days using 3,02,406 LEGO bricks.

The outdoor installation has won the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records titles for the ‘Largest hoarding made using LEGO bricks’. 28 skilled LEGO artists and Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs) were engaged to dedicated over 1,200 hours to create this outdoor installation. “This installation takes centre stage in our Hyundai Exter launch campaign, redefining outdoor marketing and brand connection," said Virat Khullar, Vertical Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India.

Hyundai introduced the Exter in the Indian car market as micro SUV loaded with features and with six airbags as standard across variants. Introductory prices of the SUV start at ₹5.99 lakh, going up to ₹10 lakh (Ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in seven variants - EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.

The Exter is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. In fact, the interior is also shared with these vehicles. However, Hyundai has updated the cabin with some new textures and a digital instrument cluster.

In terms of safety, apart from six airbags, the vehicle gets anti-lock braking system with electronic brake distribution, parking sensors, central locking, seat belt reminders, high-speed alert and an emergency stop signal. On the higher variants, there is Electronic Stability Control, rear parking camera, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist as well.

Some of the first-in-segment features include footwell lighting, metal pedals, shark-fin antenna, smart electric sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, premium floor mats, paddle shifters, on-board navigation and support for multiple languages.

