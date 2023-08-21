HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Unveils Country's Biggest Outdoor Lego Bricks Installation For Exter Suv

Hyundai unveils country's biggest outdoor LEGO bricks installation for Exter SUV

Hyundai Motor India has installed the country's largest outdoor installation for Exter made of LEGO bricks. This first-of-its-kind outdoor installation has been placed at Cyberhub, Gurugram. The display will be kept here for a month - from August 19 to September 17 to engage audiences and showcase the SUV's distinctive brand positioning. The billboard for Exter has been completed within four days using 3,02,406 LEGO bricks.

By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2023, 13:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The billboard for Hyundai Exter has been completed within four days using 3,02,406 LEGO bricks.
The billboard for Hyundai Exter has been completed within four days using 3,02,406 LEGO bricks.

The outdoor installation has won the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records titles for the ‘Largest hoarding made using LEGO bricks’. 28 skilled LEGO artists and Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs) were engaged to dedicated over 1,200 hours to create this outdoor installation. “This installation takes centre stage in our Hyundai Exter launch campaign, redefining outdoor marketing and brand connection," said Virat Khullar, Vertical Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter is the biggest launch from the automaker in India in 2023

Hyundai introduced the Exter in the Indian car market as micro SUV loaded with features and with six airbags as standard across variants. Introductory prices of the SUV start at 5.99 lakh, going up to 10 lakh (Ex-showroom). The SUV is offered in seven variants - EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.

The outdoor installation for Hyundai Exter has won the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records titles.
The outdoor installation for Hyundai Exter has won the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records titles.
The outdoor installation for Hyundai Exter has won the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records titles.
The outdoor installation for Hyundai Exter has won the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records titles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
₹ 6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber
₹ 6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The Exter is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. In fact, the interior is also shared with these vehicles. However, Hyundai has updated the cabin with some new textures and a digital instrument cluster.

In terms of safety, apart from six airbags, the vehicle gets anti-lock braking system with electronic brake distribution, parking sensors, central locking, seat belt reminders, high-speed alert and an emergency stop signal. On the higher variants, there is Electronic Stability Control, rear parking camera, Vehicle Stability Management and Hill Start Assist as well.

Some of the first-in-segment features include footwell lighting, metal pedals, shark-fin antenna, smart electric sunroof, a dashcam with dual cameras, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, premium floor mats, paddle shifters, on-board navigation and support for multiple languages.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2023, 13:45 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supers, Car Cleaning Brush, Supers, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
81% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 194 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 299 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.