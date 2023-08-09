The compact SUV has raked in more than 50,000 bookings so far
AMT variants of the SUV has received most of the bookings
Bookings grew from 10,000 to 50,000 in just 30 days after launch
Priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹10 lakh, the SUV gets wide range of features
Many of these advanced tech-aided features come as segment-leading ones
The SUV comes as the tallest and with longest wheelbase in its segment
The SUV is available in seven trim options and nine exterior colour choices
Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is available in other Hyundai cars as well
It comes competing with the Tata Punch