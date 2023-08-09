Hyundai Exter is the biggest launch from the automaker in India in 2023

Published Aug 09, 2023

The compact SUV has raked in more than 50,000 bookings so far

AMT variants of the SUV has received most of the bookings

Bookings grew from 10,000 to 50,000 in just 30 days after launch

Priced between 6 lakh and 10 lakh, the SUV gets wide range of features

Many of these advanced tech-aided features come as segment-leading ones

The SUV comes as the tallest and with longest wheelbase in its segment

The SUV is available in seven trim options and nine exterior colour choices

Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is available in other Hyundai cars as well

It comes competing with the Tata Punch
