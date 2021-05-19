While the auto industry continues to struggle with production due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in the country, as well as rising costs, Indian customers keep waiting for cars that should have hit the market by now. For some of these cars, bookings have already started, but the price announcement along with full details on specifications are awaited.

Hyundai Alcazar SUV

Hyundai showcased its first-ever three-row SUV for the Indian market back in March this year when the second wave of Covid-19 had not become as menacing as it is now. Hyundai would have hoped for an April/May launch of the SUV to enter a segment that is growing steadily and is without too many options.

Though showcased in camouflage, it can be said that the Hyundai Alcazar will draw a lot of design inspiration from the carmaker's best-seller in India - Creta SUV. It will be offered in two variants - one with six seats and the other with seven. The SUV will be powered by petrol as well as diesel engines, both mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.

2021 Skoda Octavia sedan

Skoda Auto India had showcased the new generation Octavia sedan to the world around two years ago. It was much later that it decided to bring in the fourth generation sedan to India. Skoda had planned for the launch of the new Octavia sedan some time in April, around the time when situation began to turn worse due to the pandemic. Despite, first batch of units rolled out of its facility and some even reaching a few dealerships, Skoda had decided to put off the imminent launch. Skoda will now launch the new Octavia in June, most likely along with the Kushaq SUV.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia is likely to be offered with a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new Skoda Octavia will be capable of churning out around 190 hp of peak power.

Skoda Kushaq SUV

Just like the Alcazar SUV, Skoda's brand new five-seater Kushaq SUV made its debut in India back in March this year. However, as Covid-19 cases continued to rise sharply, the carmaker had to hold back its launch along with the Octavia sedan. The Czech carmaker is now looking at the end of next month to finally announce the price and detailed specifications of the Skoda Kushaq SUV. It has also said that the SUV will reach dealerships starting July while the bookings will open in a few weeks.

The Kushaq SUV is the production version of Skoda's VISION IN concept SUV showcased during the Auto Expo in 2020. Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the new Skoda Kushaq SUV has a ground clearance of 188 mm and a wheelbase of 2,651mm, the best in the segment in the carmaker's words.

Volkswagen Taigun SUV

If Skoda Kushaq launches, can Volkswagen Taigun be far behind? Though it may sound cliched, the fact is both cars are based on the same platform and is perceived as similar SUVs with a different branding. Volkswagen showcased the Taigun SUV, also in March this year, aiming to ramp up its SUV line-up for India. The mid-size SUV will be a relatively new segment for the German auto giant in India after its Yeti SUV failed to make much of an impact years ago.

Based on the MQB AO IN platform, Taigun also boasts of a 2,651 mm wheelbase, at par with Skoda Kushaq. Taigun will be offered with two set of engines, including a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

Volkswagen Tiguan SUV

The return of the Tiguan in its new form and figure was announced in March, along with Taigun's debut. The new generation Tiguan has already been launched in markets overseas. Tiguan SUV was first launched in India back in 2017. The new generation model has undergone changes and was expected to be launched much ahead of the Taigun SUV. Though no specific timeline was shared about its launch date in India, it is likely to hit the markets around the festive season this year.

Built on MQB platform and powered by TSI technology, the new generation Tiguan SUV will now be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI engine, instead of a diesel engine as used earlier. The new engine can churn out peak power of 190PS and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 4MOTION, 7-speed DSG transmission with paddle shifts.