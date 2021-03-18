Celebrating its 20th year in India, Skoda has unveiled its latest offering - the 2021 Kushaq SUV - in Mumbai today during a global premiere. The SUV is the production version of the Skoda VISION IN concept SUV the carmaker showcased at the Auto Expo last year.

As part of its India 2.0 Project, Skoda aims to ride high on this brand new model. The Skoda Kushaq SUV is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. Skoda's facility in Chakan has been upgraded for this purpose to use the new platform and manufacture vehicles. This is the same platform that will be used for Volkswagen's upcoming Taigun SUV which is a technical twin to Skoda's Kushaq SUV.

As far as the design is concerned, the 2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV sports a very aggressive, bold and modern design. Skoda says that the SUV has been designed in India, for India and the world. It features a signature Skoda grille at the front with prominent twin ribs outlined in crystal. There is also split LED headlights at the front flanking the new-look grille.

The new Skoda Kushaq SUV has a ground clearance of 188 mm and a wheelbase of 2651mm, which the carmaker claims to be the best in the segment.

Step inside the Kushaq SUV, and one will be welcomed with a spacious cabin, highlighted by a 10-inch digital instrument cluster. Among other features, the Kushaq SUV also gets ventilated front seats, a sub woofer, wireless charging, ambient lighting, connected tech and much more.

The new Kushaq will feature two engine options - a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI motor, both will be produced locally. The 1.0-litre engine, mated to either a six-speed manual or 6-speed torque-converter gearbox, will be able to churn out 115 PS of power and 175Nm of torque. The more powerful 1.5-litre engine, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission options, can produce 150 PS of power and 250Nm of torque.

The Skoda Kushaq SUV will be offered in five colour schemes. They are Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange and Tornado Red. Skoda says that there are already more than a hundred dealerships across India to handle demands, with 50 more coming up soon.

The 2021 Skoda Kushaq SUV is likely to be priced in the range of ₹12 lakh to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos SUVs in India.