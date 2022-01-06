How to change the colour of your car? Watch BMW iX M60 do with click of a button

In case you are bored with the exterior colour of your car, BMW has a technology that can make your vehicle change its colour, like a chameleon, with just a click of a button. BMW showcased the technology in its recently unveiled iX M60 electric SUV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.

BMW showcased the technology through a demonstration at the CES 2022. It shows how the BMW iX M60 appearing in a simple shade of dark grey but suddenly transitioning to white. Later, the German carmaker revealed the details of the technology.

|#+|

BMW's paint-change technology uses e-paper, the same feature used in e-readers like the eReaders, and is featured in a concept version called the BMW iX Flow.

To make it work, the surface coating of the BMW iX Flow with E Ink contains millions of microcapsules with a diameter equivalent to the thickness of a human hair. Each of these microcapsules contains negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments.

Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Development, said, “Digital experiences won't just be limited to displays in the future. There will be more and more melding of the real and virtual. With the BMW iX Flow, we are bringing the car body to life."

Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Group Design: "The BMW iX Flow is an advanced research and design project and a great example of the forward thinking that BMW is known for."

This technology is called electrophoretic colouring and, depending on the configuration chosen, by means of an electric field, will cause the white or black pigments to accumulate on the surface of the microcapsule, giving the body the desired tone.

The colour can be chosen at the touch of a button. Although, for now, the available colours are white, black and gray. According to BMW, this customisation feature could also respond to environmental conditions or even functional requirements.