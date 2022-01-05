2023 BMW iX M60 electric crossover debuts with over 500 kilometres of range

German carmaker BMW has introduced a new variant of its pure electric vehicle BMW iX - the BMW iX M60. The electric crossover is the first M-branded electric vehicle and also the brand's most powerful electric ride yet. BMW says that the new model encapsulates the best of three worlds - i, X and M.

The new model marks the entry of the BMW M brand into the electric mobility space. The vehicle offers a single-charge range of up to 566 kilometres as determined in the WLTP test cycle. It uses two electric motors and a 111.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack for a combined output of up to 610 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 newton-meters) over short bursts when Sport mode and launch control are both active. In the Normal driving mode, the BMW iX M60 loses some power, and yet offers a robust 532 hp (391 kW) and 749 lb-ft (1,015 nm).

BMW iX M60 comes with an extensive range of standard equipment for driver assistance systems.

BMW iX M60 can accelerate from a standstill to 98 kilometers per hour in just 3.6 seconds, and gets an electronically limited top speed of up to 250 km/h. For an enhanced performance, the model gets an electric all-wheel drive, a highly responsive actuator-based wheel slip limitation and a suspension technology.

The vehicle uses an aluminium spaceframe concept and the carbon cage with carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the roof, side and rear sections, giving it increased rigidity with optimised weight. It gets optimised aerodynamic properties, which give it a drag coefficient (Cd value) of 0.26 in Sport Mode.

BMW iX M60 comes with an extensive range of standard equipment for driver assistance systems such as a new generation of sensors, a new software stack and a powerful computing platform with level 3 functionality in the medium term. The cabin gets a BMW OS 8-based iDrive display and control system.

In looks department, the vehicle gets a clear exterior look and a distinctive presence. The brake callipers of the sports brake system come painted in blue and featuring an M logo. There are BMW Individual Titanium Bronze Exterior Line and M logos in the new High Gloss Black/Titanium Bronze finish on the front side panels and the rear of the vehicle. The vehicle rides on 22-inch aerodynamic wheels featuring exclusive Titanium Bronze design.