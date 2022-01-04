BMW Group India logs highest growth in a decade in 2021

BMW Group India has logged its highest growth in a decade last year with delivery of 8,876 units of cars including both BMW and MINI brand models, as well as 5,191 units of motorcycles. While 8,236 units of cars were sold under BMW brand, 640 units were sold under MINI brand in the country last year.

BMW India saw a growth of 35% over last year with 40% contribution coming from the locally produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range that includes model like BMW X1, X3 and X5. Models such as BMW M 340i xDrive, X7 and 3 Series Gran Limousine saw huge demand, and were either completely sold out or had long waiting period of several months.

The company's exclusive editions that were specially launched for Indian customers during the festive season also got positive response while the BMW 3 Series and the 5 Series continued to be strong contributors in sedan segment.

The MINI brand posted an annual growth of 25% as compared to 2020 with the locally produced MINI Countryman model commanding a share of over 50% in terms of sales. The MINI Hatch and Convertible contributed 18% each in sales.

Coming to the BMW Group India's two-wheeler arm - BMW Motorrad India - the company logged highest ever sales by a premium motorcycle manufacturer. It saw a growth of 102.5% over 2020 with BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS together commanding a share of over 90% in sales. The company's other models such as BMW S 1000 RR, R 1250 GS / GSA, F 900 R / XR, C 400 GT scooter and the R 18 also garnered strong demand from motorcycling enthusiasts.

The Group's financial services arm significantly contributed in its sales performance by offering customised and flexible financial solutions to customers. "Greater flexibility and farsighted planning in business processes ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.