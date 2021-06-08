Home > Auto > Cars > How much will it cost to subscribe a Nissan Magnite? City-wise breakup explained
Nissan Motor India recently launched a subscription-based model for its offerings, including the Magnite, in order to appeal to prospective customers looking for a mobility option without wanting to make an outright purchase. While Magnite and Kicks are offered under Nissan brand, Datsun's redi-Go hatchback is also offered under this facility which has been launched in partnership with Orix India.

Initially, the subscription model is only available to customers in Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai but will soon be rolled out to customers in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai as well. Nissan is hoping that in pandemic times, when there is an increased need for personal mobility, the subscription model is able to find its mark for buyers who may not want to commit to a large financial investment that comes with any new vehicle.

But how much will you still have to spend to subscribe to a Nissan vehicle? Here's a detailed take on Magnite subscription structure in cities where available, for reference purpose:

Delhi (10,000 kms):

 Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR)24 months36 months48 months48 months with AMC
Magnite MT XV7,15,00024,63221,41819,06417,999
Magnite MT XV Premium 7,84,00026,88223,30220,71920,060
Magnite Turbo MT XV8,25,00028,27324,55421,83921,063
Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium 9,05,00030,81026,68823,71422,990
Magnite Turbo CVT XV9,15,00031,12826,95523,94923,231
Magnite CVT XV Premium9,90,00033,50628,95625,70625,038

Ghaziabad/Noida (10,000 kms):

  Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR)  24 months  36 months  48 months  48 months with AMC 
 Magnite MT XV  7,15,000 24,839 21,564 19,180 17,999
 Magnite MT XV Premium   7,84,000 27,121 23,472 20,853 20,197
 Magnite Turbo MT XV  8,25,000 28,532 24,737 21,985 21,212
 Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium   9,05,000 31,106 26,898 23,881 23,160
 Magnite Turbo CVT XV  9,15,000 31,428 27,168 24,118 23,404
 Magnite CVT XV Premium  9,90,000 33,842 29,194 25,896 25,231

Chennai (10,000 kms):

  Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR)  24 months  36 months  48 months  48 months with AMC 
 Magnite MT XV  7,15,000 25,364 21,936 19,476 18,799
 Magnite MT XV Premium   7,84,000 27,711 23,889 21,185 20,555
 Magnite Turbo MT XV  8,25,000 29,160 25,182 22,339 21,592
 Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium   9,05,000 31,701 24,504 21,830 21,084
 Magnite Turbo CVT XV  9,15,000 32,140 27,897 24,519 23,834
 Magnite CVT XV Premium  9,90,000 34,624 29,748 26,337 25,702

Hyderabad (10,000 kms):

  Total Ex-Showroom Price (all prices here are INR)  24 months 36 months  48 months  48 months with AMC  
 Magnite MT XV  7,15,000 26,919 23,039 20,353 19,675
 Magnite MT XV Premium   7,84,000 29,395 25,083 22,135 21,505
 Magnite Turbo MT XV  8,25,000 30,921 26,430 23,332 22,585
 Magnite Turbo MT XV Premium   9,05,000 33,720 28,750 25,377 24,663
 Magnite Turbo CVT XV  9,15,000 34,070 29,040 25,607 24,923
 Magnite CVT XV Premium  9,90,000 36,694 31,215 27,504 26,871

Magnite was launched in December of 2020 and at the time, was the most affordable sub-compact SUV in the market. It has largely been received well by buyers and while it remains a make or break offering from Nissan, seems to have weathered the pandemic storm well.

