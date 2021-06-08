How much will it cost to subscribe a Nissan Magnite? City-wise breakup explained

Nissan Motor India recently launched a subscription-based model for its offerings, including the Magnite, in order to appeal to prospective customers looking for a mobility option without wanting to make an outright purchase. While Magnite and Kicks are offered under Nissan brand, Datsun's redi-Go hatchback is also offered under this facility which has been launched in partnership with Orix India.

Initially, the subscription model is only available to customers in Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai but will soon be rolled out to customers in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai as well. Nissan is hoping that in pandemic times, when there is an increased need for personal mobility, the subscription model is able to find its mark for buyers who may not want to commit to a large financial investment that comes with any new vehicle.