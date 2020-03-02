Honda Cars India has had a tough past few months and February was no better with domestic sales coming down by as much as 46% as against the same month in 2019.

The Japanese car maker announced that it had sold 7,269 units in the domestic market in February as against 13,527 units in the same month of 2019. The number of export units stood at 64.

Honda is now gearing up to launch BS 6 versions of its entire product line-up. "Our despatches were limited and in line with our plan of total supply availability for the month. We are determined to enhance the supplies with subsequent introduction of BS-6 versions of other models and bring down the waiting period for our customers," said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director – Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India. "Since we have been supplying only BS 6 cars from January onwards and dealers were aggressively liquidating their BS 4 stock, our channel is left with negligible stock of BS 4 cars as of February end."

Honda has been producing only BS 6 models in both its plants since January. The company is now readying the new City for India with a possible launch late March.