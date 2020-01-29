Honda Cars India has launched the BS 6 variant of its popular compact sedan Amaze. The new Honda Amaze will come at a starting price of ₹6.09 lakh.

The petrol variant of the BS6 Honda Amaze is nearly ₹17,000 more expensive than its BS4 version. The diesel variants, Honda’s first in BS6 version, start at ₹7.55 lakh. The base model is almost ₹50 lakh more expensive than the older version of Amaze.

Here is a look at the complete price break-up across all variants of the new Honda Amaze on offer:

Variants Petrol (BS 6) Diesel (B 6) E MT ₹ 609,900 ₹ 755,900 S MT ₹ 681,900 ₹ 811,900 V MT ₹ 744,900 ₹ 874,900 VX MT ₹ 792,900 ₹ 922,900 S CVT ₹ 771,900 ₹ 891,900 V CVT ₹ 834,900 ₹ 954,900 VX CVT ₹ 875,900 ₹ 995,900





The BS6 Honda Amaze will continue to be powered by the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine in both manual and CVT versions with some minor tweaks to meet BS 6 standard. The petrol model will be equipped with BS 6 compliant 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine in both manual and CVT. The engine output figures for both petrol and diesel options remain the same, but the mileage has been reduced marginally.

Here is a look at the different powertrain and their output:

Engine Transmission Power Torque Fuel Efficiency 1.2-litre Petrol 5MT/CVT 90PS@6000 rpm 110 Nm @ 4800 rpm 18.6 kmpl (MT) 18.3 kmpl (CVT) 1.5-litre Diesel 5MT 100PS@3600 rpm 200 Nm @1750 rpm 24.7 kmpl 1.5-litre Diesel CVT 80PS@3600 rpm 160 Nm@1750 rpm 21.0 kmpl





Commenting on the launch Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “Honda is committed to bring its latest and advanced environment friendly technologies to the Indian market and today we have introduced BS-6 version of our largest selling model Honda Amaze. It will be available in both Petrol and Diesel. Amaze will be our first BS-6 diesel model in India offering most powerful performance in the segment with best balance of fuel economy."

Amaze is currently Honda’s largest selling model in India. Presently available in its second generation, the cumulative sales of Amaze in India since April 2013 is 3.9 lakh units. The second generation Amaze alone contributed 1.3 lakh units since its launch in May 2018.