HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda Launches Its Most Powerful Car In The Us With A Stopwatch To Record Speed

Honda launches its most powerful car in the US with a stopwatch to record speed

The new Civic Type R is powered by a 2.0-litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine. Among some of the key features inside the car is a stopwatch to record lap times.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 16:14 PM
Honda Civic Type R has made its debut as the most powerful car from the Japanese brand in the US markets.
Honda Civic Type R has made its debut as the most powerful car from the Japanese brand in the US markets.
Honda Civic Type R has made its debut as the most powerful car from the Japanese brand in the US markets.
Honda Civic Type R has made its debut as the most powerful car from the Japanese brand in the US markets.

Honda Cars has taken the covers off the new generation Civic Type R performance car.The official unveiling took place on the same day it made its debut 25 years ago. In its new generation, Honda has completely revamped sporty car with new design, technology and a turbocharged VTEC petrol engine under its hood. The new generation Civic Type R had recently set the fastest lap time for a front-wheel drive compact car at the Suzuka circuit in Japan. It has been developed under the concept of creating the ‘Definitive Sports Car 2.0’.

From the outside, the new Civic Type R appears sleek with several elements echoing its sporty character. It is offered with a body kit specially designed for enthusiasts.It gets new grille, bonnet and bumpers, unique rear doors and wheel arches for the Type R. The car stands on a set of 19-inch matte black alloy wheels wrapped in bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres with Brembo brake callipers.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Civic (HT Auto photo)
Honda Civic
1799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 16.5 kmpl
₹17.94 - 22.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda New Jazz (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City-4th-generation (HT Auto photo)
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The new spoiler at the rear also enhance the sporty appeal of the new Civic Type R. There is three high-efficiency exhaust system as well.The rear wing has new cast aluminium brackets and has been placed lower but wider than the previous model.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Civic Type R will be available in exterior colours including Championship White, Rally Red, Racing Blue Pearl, Crystal Black and Sonic Gray Pearl.

Interior of the new Honda Civic Type R appears equally sporty as the exterior with red suede material upholstery.
Interior of the new Honda Civic Type R appears equally sporty as the exterior with red suede material upholstery.
Interior of the new Honda Civic Type R appears equally sporty as the exterior with red suede material upholstery.
Interior of the new Honda Civic Type R appears equally sporty as the exterior with red suede material upholstery.

The interior of the Civic Type R is also decked up with sporty elements. The new driving position is lower and offers greater visibility of the bonnet.The front seats are also sporty with suede-effect upholstery in red. The dashboard is dominated by a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. Among some of the key features inside the car is a stopwatch to record lap times. There is also a circular 3D motion graph that shows the maximum friction that the wheels can achieve.

The new Civic Type R is powered by a 2. 0-litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine.The turbocharger has been retuned to offer improved drive dynamics.It is now the most powerful VTEC turbocharged engine ever used in a Civic Type R model. Though Honda has not shared the official figures, the engine is expected to put out 320 hp and 400 Nm of maximum torque.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 16:14 PM IST
TAGS: Civic Honda Civic Honda Civic Type R Civic Type R Honda Honda Cars
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Ford India rolls out last car from Chennai plant, a white EcoSport
Meet Arctic Fox's Moon e-scooter that you can fold, carry and also buy in India
Meet Arctic Fox's Moon e-scooter that you can fold, carry and also buy in India
Mercedes-Benz EQS to launch on August 24, AMG variant to be first to arrive
Mercedes-Benz EQS to launch on August 24, AMG variant to be first to arrive
BMW 5 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at ₹67.5 lakh
BMW 5 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at 67.5 lakh
2021 Harley-Davidson Road King road test review: Larger than life cruiser
2021 Harley-Davidson Road King road test review: Larger than life cruiser

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city