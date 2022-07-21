HT Auto
In pics: The most powerful Honda Civic Type R makes debut

2023 Honda Civic Type R is the most powerful Type R ever produced by the Japanese carmaker. The model will be sold in the US markets besides Japan.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 16:40 PM
2023 Honda Civic Type R made its debut at an event in Los Angeles. The new Honda Civic Type R is the most powerful model in Type R's history. The Civic Type R has been engineered from ground up to offer improved drive experience both on road and racetrack.
The new Honda Civic Type R is based on the all-new 11th generation Civic Hatchback. It comes with several changes in the design which include a new grille, new bumper, new bonnet, redesigned rear doors and wheel arches.
The 2023 Civic Type R stands on a set of 19-inch matte black alloy wheels. They come wrapped in bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres and gets red brake callipers from Brembo.
At the rear, the Civic Type R comes with a more aggressive stance. The boot doors are wider and is exclusive to Type R, along with a redesigned rear spoiler and redesigned bumper with its signature three round exhaust system and new rear diffuser.
The interior of the new Civic Type R has been upgraded with red upholstery sporty bucket seats, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a bigger driver display. There is also a stopwatch to monitor track speed as well.
Under the hood, the new Civic Type R is powered by a 2.0-litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine which has been retuned. It is now the most powerful VTEC turbocharged engine ever used in a Civic Type R. It is likely to churn out 320 hp of maximum power and 400 Nm of maximum torque.
First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 16:40 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Cars Civic Honda Civic Honda Civic Type R Civic Type R
