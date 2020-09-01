Honda Cars India on Tuesday announced the two variants - SV MT Petrol and V MT Petrol - that the fourth-generation City will continue to be sold in. The car will be available alongside the latest fifth-generation City that was launched earlier this year.

While the SV MT Petrol has been priced at ₹9.29 lakh*, the V MT Petrol is priced at ₹9.99 lakh*. The fifth-generation City, however, starts at ₹10.89 lakh*.

While the new City (left) brings a whole lot to the table, the price point of the trusty fourth-generation means it could still find favour in the market. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The decision to continue offering the previous model of the City had been known for some time now and while the 2020 model offers several upgrades in terms of styling, features and comfort - among others, there is still some traction that the preceding model enjoys and this could be why the car maker has opted to keep it on the shelf. "While the fifth-generation Honda City has created new benchmark of supremacy occupying the most premium position in the mid-size sedan segment, we had decided to continue selling the fourth-generation Honda City as it continues to be a popular model with its contemporary styling and is also BS-6 compliant," explained Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India. "With continuation of the fourth-generation Honda City in SV and V grade, we have ensured that the City brand is available to wider set of customers in terms of trims and different price points in the mid-size sedan segment."

The fourth-generation City is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol engine in manual transmission and Honda has cumulatively sold over 3.5 lakh units of the car since it was launched here in January of 2014.

The latest Honda City, however, seeks to offer a more premium drive experience as well as a more comfortable drive. Under the hood is a new 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC in 6-Speed manual transmission and 7-Speed CVT, as well as a 1.5L i-DTEC DOHC diesel engine in six-speed manual transmission.

*All prices are ex-showroom.