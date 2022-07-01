High demand for Slavia, Kushaq pushes Skoda sales in June'22 to 6,023 units 

Skoda Auto India said its June'22 performance has accounted for 721% rise in sales when compared to the 734 cars sold in the corresponding month last year.

Skoda Auto India on Friday announced that it has managed to record a new high in its monthly sales last month. The Octavia-maker registered sales of 6,023 units last month which comes out even higher than its previous decade-old record with 5,608 units in March'22. The company said its June'22 performance has accounted for 721% rise in sales when compared to the 734 cars sold in the corresponding month last year.

Skoda Auto India credited its India 2.0 strategy for the latest sales success. The company quoted “India 2.0, an endeavour that began in 2018, is seeing the company break its own sales records." The company has managed to surpass the 2021 sales of 23,858 units with 28,899 units already sold in H1 2022.

“Both our INDIA 2.0 products have entered the market in an extremely challenging backdrop. A global pandemic, intermittent lockdowns, economic upheaval, geopolitical instability, and now a continued semiconductor shortage upsetting supply chain. So, it’s an incredible achievement for all of us Skoda Auto India to continue breaking and setting new sales records," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India.

The company highlighted that with the high demand for its India 2.0 products it is already beating projections and targets for 2022. “It’s the result of all-round work from all our teams. Not just in terms of the product, but in terms of customer satisfaction, a wider, deeper penetration of our all-new customer touchpoints and a series of consumer-centric service campaigns. Also playing a big role are our dealer partners who have done a stellar job. Together, we will ensure that 2022 will be our ‘Biggest Year’ in India," added Hollis.

Meanwhile, the company has also amped up its physical presence in the country. Its customer touchpoints have hit 205+ count from 175 in December 2021. The company has now reset its projections to 250 customer touchpoints for 2022 over the previously set 225 touchpoints. Also, in other notable updates, the company's arguably most iconic offering - Octavia has touched the 1 lakh sales mark in India recently.

