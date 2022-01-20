Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 truck production starts, limited to just 250 units

Hennessey, the Texas, US-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has recently announced the commencement of the VelociRaptor 600 truck production. This vehicle comes based on the Ford F-150 Raptor truck and boasts a mountainous 911 Nm (672 lb-ft) of torque and 558 bhp.

(Also Read: 1817 hp Hennessey Venom F5 hyper car claims to be fastest road car on earth)

Hennessey is also the world’s biggest producer of the modified Ford F-150 Raptors. During the last decade, the company claims that it has managed to build thousands of high-performance VelociRaptor trucks for its customers across the globe. The high-performance vehicle creator also says that most of its customers opt for performance upgrades to further enhance the off-road capabilities of the vehicle.

The Off-Road upgrade on the VelociRaptor trucks also includes up to 37-inch off-road tires and a suspension levelling kit. Customers are also free to opt for massive six-piston Brembo front brakes to further enhance the truck's stopping power. All work by the hypercar manufacturer is covered under a comprehensive 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

The total price for the upgraded off-road package (bumpers, wheels, and off-road tires) comes to somewhere around $115,000/ ₹85.67 lakh (which includes the stock Ford F-150 Raptor). Also, the company has limited the the production of the new 2022 VelociRaptor to just 250 units in order to ensure exclusivity in the market.

(Also Read: Project Deepspace: This electric hypercar may cost $3 million, have 6 wheels)

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: “The VelociRaptor has been our most popular vehicle for years, so with production of the third-gen truck now under way, we’re anticipating building hundreds of models throughout 2022. The stock Raptor is a fabulously capable and very quick machine, so our customers love that we can enhance its power and performance to new levels."

First Published Date: