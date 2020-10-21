The covers are finally off of the much-anticipated GMC Hummer EV. After teasing it for more than a year, the US carmaker unveiled the third generation Hummer early on Wednesday. GMC calls it the ‘first-of-its kind supertruck developed to forge new paths with zero emissions’.

The new Hummer EV will come with three electric motors that are capable of producing 1,000 horsepower. The 24-module, double-stacked Ultium battery is claimed to provide the new Hummer a range of at least 350 miles (563 kms). The battery also supports 800-volt fast charging up to 350 kW. According to GMC, it can add an extra 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. It can do a sprint of 0-60 mph in about 3 seconds.

“This innovative truck comes to market with speed and purpose, bringing GM another step closer to an all-electric future," said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors. “With our Ultium Drive architecture as the foundation for an exceptionally broad range of performance, Hummer EV is perfect for the customer who wants capability, efficiency and performance."





The design of the new Hummer EV has also changed from its predecessors. It is now a lot bolder and futuristic in appeal. There are several H motives around the vehicle. What catches immediate attention is the Hummer badging which is embedded in the LED strip that connects the headlights on either side. The wheel arches have also grown in size to accommodate an astounding 35-inch tires, which can be further upgraded to 37-inch wheels aftermarket. Besides the regular off-road capabilities, the Hummer is enabled with Crab Mode diagonal driving and 18 camera views including angles under the truck for getting over rocks. It also gets Super Cruise, a feature that helps automatic lane-changing.

“We had one goal for Hummer EV: Build the most capable factory truck - ever," said Al Oppenheiser, GMC Hummer EV chief engineer. “It’s an absolute off-road beast with a unique e4WD drive system that provides manoeuvrability unlike anything GM has ever offered before."

Inside, the Hummer has become a lot more tech savvy. It now has a 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch diagonal driver information centre display. It also gets removable roof panels as standard, which are all stowable in the front cargo area.

The production for the new Hummer EV is expected to begin late next year. The price in United States will begin at $112,595 (around ₹83 lakh). Later a regular top trim and a mid-level trim will be rolled out. It is likely to take on some of the other popular electric pickup trucks like Ford F-150, Tesla's Cybertruck among others.