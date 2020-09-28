Polestar has confirmed it will put the Precept into production. Revealed earlier this year, the Polestar Precept started life as a manifesto to illustrate the brand’s future vision and was described as a commitment car, not a concept car.

Showcasing the Swedish electric performance brand’s future design direction, Precept also highlights Polestar’s path for digital technology and the use of innovative sustainable materials, inside and out.

“Stunning. Spectacular. Cutting-edge. We’d like to see it on the road!’ – this is what the press wrote about Precept and the public said, ‘We want it’, so we decided to build it," said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

“Consumers want to see change from this industry – not just dreams. Now, Precept becomes an even stronger statement. We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of our cars and our business. The aim has to be climate neutrality, even though I recognise that is a long-term goal."

The interior of Polestar Precept features a mix of sustainable materials including recycled PET bottles, reclaimed fishing nets and recycled cork vinyl. A flax-based composite, developed by external partner Bcomp Ltd., is featured in many interior and some exterior parts. Polestar’s ambition is to bring much of this sustainability into production.

With product development underway, Polestar confirms it will produce Precept in China, where a new production facility will be established. The aim is to ensure the facility will be carbon neutral and one of the most intelligent and connected automotive production facilities in the world.

This climate-positive narrative was started by Polestar’s original manufacturing facility in Chengdu where the Polestar 1 is produced. Inaugurated in 2019, the Polestar Production Centre became the first LEED Gold-rated automotive production facility in China and runs on 100% renewable energy.

“China is a home market for Polestar and we recognise the increasingly important drive for greater sustainability here," continues Ingenlath, speaking at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020. “With this new factory, we will again raise the bar, aiming to produce the most advanced and premium electric car in China with the lowest carbon footprint."