Nissan has confirmed that it will launch 12 new models by 2021. In a teaser video the company showcased the models, which include the electric SUV Ariya and a brand new Z coupe.

The models seen in the video are just silhouettes in the dark. But some of them are clearly recognisable by the signature outlines and lights.

This video is titled ‘Nissan Next: from A to Z’, since it starts with the Ariya and ends with the next generation of the Z coupe, making it officially confirmed for launch by 2021.

This video aims to present the new vision of the brand, which will opt for a drastic reduction in its costs. Remember that Nissan has made the decision to close a factory in Spain, in addition to reducing its overall production by 20% for the next three years. The firm also announces a cleaning within its current range.

From A to Z, Nissan's product lineup has an exciting future. Watch the video for a taste of what's next!





One can clearly see its general shape, faithful to the Z spirit with a long hood and a roof line that extends far towards the rear of the vehicle. This line will also be highlighted by a chrome decor. We also see a light signature on the front which is rounded.

The Ariya electric SUV will be unveiled in July and will inaugurate the Alliance's new platform of electric models, the CMF-EV. First showcased as a prototype in 2019, Nissan took the covers off Ariya at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The Ariya SUV is more of a crossover hatch which claims to have a range of around 300 miles (480 kms).

With sharp lines, futuristic curve plates and a steady stand, the Ariya is quite the looker but Nissan is highlighting its capabilities - both drive and convenience - to make a solid case for the car which could hit the production line by 2021.

Among the other cars that can be seen in the video are Nissan’s pickup truck Frontier, Qashqai and X-Trail SUV.