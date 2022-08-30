Ford teases new Mustang's V8 engine note, sounds menacing

Ford Motor Company has teased the new Mustang's V8 engine note in a new teaser video ahead of the muscle car's slated unveiling on 14th September 2022. This gives us the best taste of the exhaust note of the new pony car's V8 power mill. The exhaust note, as it sounds, comes with a muscular growl when revving. Also, a popping sound can be heard when the driver gets off the throttle. At the end of the audio clip, it seems the new Ford Mustang opts for a tyre-squealing acceleration run. The transmission sounds capable of quick shifting.

Speaking about the power mill of the new generation Ford Mustang, the V8 motor is related to the current 5.0-litre engine. It is not yet not confirmed if the power output would be different, but the audio clips suggest that the new Mustang will come with a more aggressive exhaust sound.

The US auto major has confirmed that a six-speed manual gearbox will be paired with the engine in the 2024 Ford Mustang. Also, an automatic unit will be there for sure. However, no information is available yet about this automatic gearbox.

Besides the sizeable V8 motor, the 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine too will continue to be available in the new Mustang. However, no power and torque details of this motor are available yet. Ford could bring a hybrid version of the muscle car. In that case, a powerful electric motor is expected to be paired with the internal combustion engine.

The ICE could power the rear wheels, while the electric motor would generate power for the front wheels, leading to power being channelled to all four wheels. However, that all-wheel-drive variant with a hybrid powertrain version of the new Mustang is unlikely to debut in the first place.

