HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ford Teases New Mustang's V8 Engine Note, Sounds Menacing

Ford teases new Mustang's V8 engine note, sounds menacing

The new Ford Mustang is slated to debut on 14th September 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 09:31 AM
Besides the world’s best-selling sports car title, the iconic Mustang also won another global sales crown, earning the world’s best-selling sports coupe title as well. (2019 Ford Mustang)
Besides the world’s best-selling sports car title, the iconic Mustang also won another global sales crown, earning the world’s best-selling sports coupe title as well. (2019 Ford Mustang)
Besides the world’s best-selling sports car title, the iconic Mustang also won another global sales crown, earning the world’s best-selling sports coupe title as well. (2019 Ford Mustang)
Besides the world’s best-selling sports car title, the iconic Mustang also won another global sales crown, earning the world’s best-selling sports coupe title as well. (2019 Ford Mustang)

Ford Motor Company has teased the new Mustang's V8 engine note in a new teaser video ahead of the muscle car's slated unveiling on 14th September 2022. This gives us the best taste of the exhaust note of the new pony car's V8 power mill. The exhaust note, as it sounds, comes with a muscular growl when revving. Also, a popping sound can be heard when the driver gets off the throttle. At the end of the audio clip, it seems the new Ford Mustang opts for a tyre-squealing acceleration run. The transmission sounds capable of quick shifting.

(Also Read: New Ford Mustang to come cranking nearly 500 hp: Report)

Speaking about the power mill of the new generation Ford Mustang, the V8 motor is related to the current 5.0-litre engine. It is not yet not confirmed if the power output would be different, but the audio clips suggest that the new Mustang will come with a more aggressive exhaust sound.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic | 12.65 kmpl
₹32.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The US auto major has confirmed that a six-speed manual gearbox will be paired with the engine in the 2024 Ford Mustang. Also, an automatic unit will be there for sure. However, no information is available yet about this automatic gearbox.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Besides the sizeable V8 motor, the 2.3-litre EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine too will continue to be available in the new Mustang. However, no power and torque details of this motor are available yet. Ford could bring a hybrid version of the muscle car. In that case, a powerful electric motor is expected to be paired with the internal combustion engine.

The ICE could power the rear wheels, while the electric motor would generate power for the front wheels, leading to power being channelled to all four wheels. However, that all-wheel-drive variant with a hybrid powertrain version of the new Mustang is unlikely to debut in the first place.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 09:29 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Mustang sportscar
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Shellios Technolabs, a start-up by Amit Pathak who began working on the helmet in 2016.
This Made-in-India helmet is a wearable air purifier, gets USB slot
From Toyota and Maruti Suzuki entering the mid-size SUV space to a sportier Venue and more, it promises to be an action-packed September in the Indian car market.
Grand Vitara to XUV400 EV and more: SUVs lined up for launch in September
Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh

Trending this Week

The new hot and techy Maruti Suzuki Brezza has already created quite a buzz in the market as it has got thousands of bookings.
Embark on new city adventures with the All New Hot and Techy Brezza
Lamborghini will drive in the Huracan Tecnica, powered by a V10 engine, to India on August 25.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica to launch in India tomorrow: What to expect
Bajaj CT125X comes with a 125 cc air-cooled engine. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 
Bajaj CT X, India's most-affordable 125cc bike, launched. Check price
Tata Motors has teased an upcoming SUV for the Indian market soon.
Arriving soon: A special edition Tata Motors SUV teased ahead of debut
Toll tax on national highways: The user fee on a stretch of National Highway is collected as per the individual Notification published in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. (File photo)
No toll tax on national highways if returning within 12 hours? Claims debunked

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India break even on petrol but incurring loss on diesel, say oil companies
India break even on petrol but incurring loss on diesel, say oil companies
Ford teases new Mustang's V8 engine note, sounds menacing
Ford teases new Mustang's V8 engine note, sounds menacing
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti Celerio: Which budget car fits your budget
This 108-year-old motorhome may be the world's oldest RV. Check details
This 108-year-old motorhome may be the world's oldest RV. Check details
‘Frightening and dangerous’: EV owner sues Tesla over phantom braking issue
‘Frightening and dangerous’: EV owner sues Tesla over phantom braking issue

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city