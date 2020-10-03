Ford reveals range-topping Mustang Mach-E GT: One of the meanest electric SUVs

Ford has recently unveiled the range-topping Mustang Mach-E GT. The performance-spec SUV is going to arrive in the international markets by end-2021. The company claims that the Mach-E GT is one of the fastest accelerating SUVs present in the world today with a 0-100 kmph sprint timing of 3.7 seconds.

The new GT has a considerable performance advantage over the standard Mustang Mach-E SUV thanks to the updated powertrain which include an electric motor on each axle. The combined output from this powertrain is recorded at 465 hp and 830 Nm. The motors are juiced up from a 88 kWh battery and has a targeted range of 499 km.

The GT is differentiated from the regular Mach-E courtesy new 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers and the new Cyber Orange, Grabber Blue paint options. Also the topping MagneRide adaptive suspension system is now available as a standard equipment.

As far as its India launch goes, Ford hasn't hinted if the GT will be made available here anytime soon, but the company will bring the standard Mustang Mach-E in the country next year.

The performance-spec version will be a direct rival to the other premium electric SUVs including the Audi e-tron and the Jaguar I-Pace, both are also headed towards the Indian market.

