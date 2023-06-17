HT Auto
Ford recalls nearly 10 lakh pickup trucks and SUVs in US. Here's why

Ford has recalled a total of 979,797 units of vehicles comprising pickup trucks and SUVs owing to an issue of missing owner's manual information. The owner's manual book for several Ford and Lincoln models reportedly lacks information about some of the head restraints in the vehicles, said National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

| Updated on: 17 Jun 2023, 09:14 AM
Ford has recalled nearly 10 lakh pickup trucks and SUVs in the US market over missing instructions for certain head restraints in the owner's manuals.
The recall document released by NHTSA reveals that the latest recall campaign of Ford involves certain 2018, and 2023 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs equipped with third-row seats. Also, the camping covers 2019-2023 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600 Super Duty trucks in SuperCab or regular cab configurations that come with the three-passenger front bench seat. The owner's manual in these vehicles doesn't have instructions for adjusting and removing these extra head restraints, which could increase the risk of an injury if the vehicle is involved in an accident. Ford will reportedly rectify the issue by mailing customers an owner's manual supplement with the information. While revealing this information, Ford has claimed that it is not aware of any mishaps or injuries that took place due to the issue.

The auto major first learned about this missing information in the owner's manual of affected vehicles on May 11. This is not the first time an automaker has issued a recall for such an issue, as previously, Subaru had to recall the 2022 WRX in January this year owing to incorrect information in the owner's manual.

The NHTSA has claimed that Ford has issued 29 recalls so far in 2023, affecting more than 40 lakh vehicles. The car manufacturer ended 2022 with the most number of vehicle recalls in the US, involving nearly 86 lakh vehicles. Earlier this month, the company issued two recalls for 267,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

