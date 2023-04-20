Which is the world's most recalled car brand?

Published Apr 20, 2023

Tesla has been identified as the most recalled car brand in the world

Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X are the top four most recalled car models

This was revealed in a study conducted by iSeeCars

Porsche Panamera is the next most recalled car model

 The study also reveals the least recalled car brands globally

The list includes Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota

The research claims to have consulted the NHTSA's list of recalls between 2014 and 2023

Lexus NX 300h or Nissan 370Z is projected to have...

...less than one recall over a 30-year lifespan
