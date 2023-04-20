Which is the world's most recalled car brand?

Tesla has been identified as the most recalled car brand in the world
Tesla Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X are the top four most recalled car models
This was revealed in a study conducted by iSeeCars
Porsche Panamera is the next most recalled car model
The study also reveals the least recalled car brands globally
The list includes Lexus, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota
The research claims to have consulted the NHTSA's list of recalls between 2014 and 2023
Lexus NX 300h or Nissan 370Z is projected to have...
...less than one recall over a 30-year lifespan