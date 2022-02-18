HT Auto
Home Cars Ford Everest SUV, which reminds of Endeavour, to make global debut next month

Ford Everest SUV, which reminds of Endeavour, to make global debut next month

Ford Motor has teased the upcoming Everest SUV, which appears to have drawn some inspiration from the Endeavour SUV the carmaker sold in India before pulling out.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Feb 2022, 04:05 PM
Ford Motor will take the covers off its new Everest SUV on March 1.
Ford Motor will take the covers off its new Everest SUV on March 1.

Ford is gearing up to launch the new generation Everest SUV, which derives a lot of inspiration from the Endeavour SUV that was on sale in India before the carmaker quit the market. Ford has released a new trailer for the seven-seater Everest SUV, which will now enter its third generation.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The SUV will be globally unveiled on March 1.

The new teaser shows the model completely in the dark with only the new C-shaped LED headlight shining bright. This is the second teaser after the previous one came out a couple of months ago.

The new Everest SUV is likely to get a redesigned front grille, large alloy wheels, roof rails, a sidestep and upright pillars, C-shaped LED tail lamps, roof-mounted spoiler, high-mounted brake lights and new-look air intakes. The wheelbase has also been increased to 50 mm which means there will be more legroom for the passengers in the back.

Ford Everest is a body-on-frame SUV which will continue to rely on the V6 diesel engine, the same one that powers the Ford Ranger. There is a badge on the front fenders that indicates that the SUV will be offered with a 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The engine is capable of generating maximum output of 254 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque.

The Everest SUV could also get a four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbodiesel and a 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engine along with a plug-in hybrid option.

The interior of the Ford Everest SUV will have the same dashboard as the Ranger pickup truck, including a 12-inch touchscreen. The SUV could also be equipped with advanced safety features such as rear cross-traffic alert, blind zone warning and autonomous emergency braking system that comes under ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System).

Ford will offer Everest SUV in select markets including the Philippines, Thailand and Australia. Depending on the markets, it will take one rivals such as Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Nissan X-Terra and Isuzu MU-X.

First Published Date: 18 Feb 2022, 04:05 PM IST
TAGS: Everest Ford Everest Ford Motor Endeavour Ford Endeavour
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Bentley invests in 3D printing to produce new components
Bentley invests in 3D printing to produce new components
Renault surpasses its 2021 goals, stresses on profit-making tactics this year
Renault surpasses its 2021 goals, stresses on profit-making tactics this year
Ford Everest SUV, which reminds of Endeavour, to make global debut next month
Ford Everest SUV, which reminds of Endeavour, to make global debut next month
Formula One: Mercedes W13 for 2022 revealed, Lewis Hamilton's bet for 8th crown
Formula One: Mercedes W13 for 2022 revealed, Lewis Hamilton's bet for 8th crown
Hero Splendor to Honda Activa: Top-selling two-wheelers in India in January 2022
Hero Splendor to Honda Activa: Top-selling two-wheelers in India in January 2022

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city